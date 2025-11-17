Delhi Renames Three Major Metro Stations To Reflect Local Identity
The Delhi government has renamed three key Metro stations to reflect local identity, reduce commuter confusion, and ensure clearer geographical alignment for passengers.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Sunday (November 16) that three major Delhi Metro stations will be renamed to reflect local area identities and enhance commuter convenience.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision on Sunday. She said the changes followed long-standing local demands and the areas' geographical identities.
Renamed Stations
North Pitampura Station in QU Block will be called "North Pitampura–Prashant Vihar Metro Station". This will help commuters identify the destination by including Prashant Vihar.
Another station, Pitampura North, will be renamed "Haiderpur Village Metro Station". This is in response to local input, and the growing importance of Haiderpur Village.
Both these stations will be part of the under-construction RK Puram-Janakpuri corridor, which is expected to open next year, providing commuters with even more travel options.
The existing Pitampura Metro station on the Red Line in northwest Delhi, will now be called Madhuban Chowk. This reflects the area's vibrant character. Once the RK Puram-Janakpuri corridor of Magenta Line Phase 4 opens, this station will become a convenient interchange, making travel across the city easier.
The Delhi government says the renaming aims to eliminate confusion and link stations to the areas they serve. As the old names did not match nearby areas, it could have caused confusion for commuters. The new names will help residents and visitors navigate more easily, while preserving local identity.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that her government is focused on Delhi’s development and on improving commuter facilities. She said the new names make the Metro more people-focused. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will update all signage and announcements soon. The aim is to enhance the travel experience for all passengers.
