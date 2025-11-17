ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Renames Three Major Metro Stations To Reflect Local Identity

The Delhi government has approved the renaming of three major metro stations to align them with the local identity and improve commuter navigation. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Sunday (November 16) that three major Delhi Metro stations will be renamed to reflect local area identities and enhance commuter convenience.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision on Sunday. She said the changes followed long-standing local demands and the areas' geographical identities.

Renamed Stations

North Pitampura Station in QU Block will be called "North Pitampura–Prashant Vihar Metro Station". This will help commuters identify the destination by including Prashant Vihar.

Another station, Pitampura North, will be renamed "Haiderpur Village Metro Station". This is in response to local input, and the growing importance of Haiderpur Village.