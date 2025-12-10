Red Fort Car Blast: A Month On, NIA Probe Continues With Focus On Dismantling Terror Modules
While eight key accused have been arrested by the NIA so far, the agency's raids on suspects and terror modules continue across the country.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: A month back, on November 10, India was rocked by a massive car bomb explosion near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital.
The horrific incident not only shook the nation but also posed a significant challenge to the country's internal security. The government acted swiftly and handed over the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 11. The NIA, declared the incident a planned terrorist attack and exposed the involvement inter-state module behind it.
What was initially rumoured as a mishap was confirmed as a terrorist attack by the apex probe agency within a week. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai i20 car, loaded with high-intensity explosives, was used in the blast. As the probe progressed, the NIA, based on remains recovered from the blast site and forensic evidence, identified the driver of the car as Dr Umar Un Nabi. This also made it clear that it was a suicide attack.
The discovery was a significant breakthrough for the NIA which uncovered a 'white-collar' terrorist module which it said was allegedly controlled by the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
According to investigating agencies, the attack near Red Fort was not an isolated one. During initial interrogations and raids, it emerged that the module had been hatching a larger conspiracy to terrorize Delhi by targeting six key locations around December 6, using four additional cars.
The revelation put security agencies on high alert. As part of its intensive probe into the case, the agency has raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the NIA, the module had targeting educated youth with no prior record of terrorist activities. The NIA has so far arrested eight key accused, including two doctors and several other professionals for their alleged involvement in the incident.
NIA Arrests Another Key Accused in Delhi Bomb Blast Case pic.twitter.com/VxrX8X05jo— NIA India (@NIA_India) December 9, 2025
The investigating agency argued in court that even with the arrests, the conspiracy remains deeply rooted and that the custody of the accused is being extended to investigate the role of foreign handlers.
The terrorist attack was carried out at a busy traffic signal near the Red Fort. According to various government and hospital reports, the total number of deaths in the incident has reached 15. Around 30 people including passersby, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers were injured in the attack. A few who sustained critical injuries were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi where Bilal Hasan, was the first to succumb.
The Delhi government and the Centre announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victims. However, the process of paying compensation to the owners of damaged vehicles, taxis, and auto-rickshaws, and the seriously injured is still on, leaving many victims facing financial hardship after losing their livelihoods, stated reports.
Former Delhi Police DCP LN Rao, said the month-long investigation has exposed the local members of the terrorist module and their motives, but the NIA's primary focus now is on two aspects- foreign funding and handling.
"This includes unearthing the entire network of funds and instructions from Jaish-e-Mohammed's foreign handlers. Extracting detailed information from the arrested suspects about the six locations and other possible plots also remains a priority for the NIA," he said.
Rao said NIA is also focused on completely dismantling the supply chains of explosive materials (ammonium nitrate, etc) and the alleged chemical shop network in Faridabad. NIA teams, in collaboration with the respective state police, are conducting raids across the country. Raids were also conducted in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday where Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla was arrested.
"The investigation into the case has revealed that terrorist organizations in the country are now recruiting highly educated and local individuals, posing a new challenge for security agencies," Rao said.
The Red Fort blast is not an isolated incident, but part of a long and tragic chain of bombings in the capital since the 1990s. This is the reason the NIA is working with various state police to identify and track every member of the terrorist network.
