Red Fort Car Blast: A Month On, NIA Probe Continues With Focus On Dismantling Terror Modules

New Delhi: A month back, on November 10, India was rocked by a massive car bomb explosion near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital.

The horrific incident not only shook the nation but also posed a significant challenge to the country's internal security. The government acted swiftly and handed over the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 11. The NIA, declared the incident a planned terrorist attack and exposed the involvement inter-state module behind it.

What was initially rumoured as a mishap was confirmed as a terrorist attack by the apex probe agency within a week. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai i20 car, loaded with high-intensity explosives, was used in the blast. As the probe progressed, the NIA, based on remains recovered from the blast site and forensic evidence, identified the driver of the car as Dr Umar Un Nabi. This also made it clear that it was a suicide attack.

The discovery was a significant breakthrough for the NIA which uncovered a 'white-collar' terrorist module which it said was allegedly controlled by the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

File photo of an accused being produced in court (PTI)

According to investigating agencies, the attack near Red Fort was not an isolated one. During initial interrogations and raids, it emerged that the module had been hatching a larger conspiracy to terrorize Delhi by targeting six key locations around December 6, using four additional cars.

The revelation put security agencies on high alert. As part of its intensive probe into the case, the agency has raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the NIA, the module had targeting educated youth with no prior record of terrorist activities. The NIA has so far arrested eight key accused, including two doctors and several other professionals for their alleged involvement in the incident.