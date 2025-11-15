ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast: Names Of Four Doctors Removed From National Medical Register

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission on Friday removed the names Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed from the National Medical Register after they were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following the Delhi blast.

Following this, these doctors will not be allowed to practice medicine or to hold any appointment as a medical practitioner till further orders from the commission.

Investigations into the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives on November 10 and the powerful car blast near the Red Fort that killed 13 people later in the day have led to the arrest of eight people, including doctors, while many have been detained.

In a public notice on Friday, the National Medical Commission listed the charges imposed in the FIRs against the doctors and said, "Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Muzamil Shakeel, registered with the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council, have been found to be involved in the case on the basis of evidence collected by the investigating agencies."

The commission said such association or conduct was prima facie "inconsistent with the standards of ethical propriety, integrity and public trust" expected of members of the medical profession and attracts the provisions under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.

The notice stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council has ordered cancellation of registration of Dr Ahmad, Dr Rather, Dr Shakeel and Dr Saeed with directions that their names be removed from the register of medical practitioners maintained by it with immediate effect.

"Consequent upon such removal, the said practitioner shall cease to be entitled to practice medicine or to hold any appointment as a medical practitioner till further orders," the NMC notice said.