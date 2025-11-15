ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Doctor From West Bengal's North Dinajpur

According to family sources, many years ago, the head of the family, Towhid Alam, along with the rest, had moved to Ludhiana. There, Alam worked with a quack. Later, Jigar did his MBBS from Al Falah University, Haryana in 2024. On November 7, Jigar had gone to Chandigarh to take an exam. Then on Wednesday, November 12, he came to his village to attend a family wedding and was arrested two days later.

The accused, identified as Janisaar Alam aka Jigar from Konal village under Dalkhola police station was arrested by the probe agency on Friday. Jigar's family had shifted to Ludhiana in Punjab several years ago. The doctor was arrested by the NIA when he had arrived at Uttar Dinajpur to attend a relative's wedding.

Islampur Police District Superintendent Joby Thomas was repeatedly contacted for his comments on Jigar's arrest but in vain. According to district police sources, an NIA team arrested Jigar from in front of Surjapur High School under Dalkhola police station. However, the NIA did not provide any information to the police about the exact reason for his arrest.

Jigar's uncle Abul Qasim said, "Although Jigar was born here, he lived in Ludhiana with his parents and sister since childhood. Jigar passed MBBS in 2024 and opened his own clinic there. Jigar had an exam on November 9 and came here with his mother and sister last Wednesday. That's when he was arrested."

It is learnt that after being arrested, Jigar first called his mother and informed her of the matter. Jigar left his bike at Dalkhola police station from where he was taken to Islampur police station. Later, Jigar called again and said that he was being taken to Siliguri. On November 10, 12 people were killed in a blast in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. The investigation of the incident has been taken over by the NIA. After starting the investigation, the NIA has arrested several people from different parts of the country.