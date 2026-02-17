Delhi Records Warmest February Day In Five Years; Rain Likely Soon
Delhi recorded its hottest February day in five years at 31.6°C, with rain and gusty winds forecast amid poor air quality.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital and its surrounding regions have been witnessing unusually warm conditions over the past few days. February itself feels like March right now.
On Monday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the maximum temperature touching 31.6°C, 7.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 10.1°C, 0.9 degrees below normal. According to available data, this was the earliest instance in five years that the mercury crossed 30 degrees Celsius in February.
The rising trend has been steady. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4°C on February 12, climbing to 26.3°C on February 13, 27°C on February 14, 28.5°C on February 15, and crossing 31°C thereafter.
However, relief is likely soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of around 30°C and a minimum of 11°C on Tuesday. A fresh western disturbance active over the Himalayan region is expected to trigger a significant change in weather conditions.
Rain, Gusty Winds Likely
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on February 18. From Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to change noticeably, with dense cloud cover, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds up to 40 km per hour.
Following the rain on February 18, temperatures are likely to dip on February 19 and 20, bringing brief relief and more pleasant conditions.
However, the respite may be short-lived. By February 21 and 22, the maximum temperature could again rise to around 30°C under clear skies and strong sunshine.
Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’
Meanwhile, even as temperatures soared, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘Poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 259 around 8 am on Tuesday, marking a marginal deterioration from Monday’s reading of 218-214 at the same time.
Several areas reported worrying pollution levels. In the ‘Poor’ category were Nehru Nagar (257), Dwarka (234), India Gate and Kartavya Path (235), ITO (236), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (267), Narela (289), RK Puram (240), and Pusa (257).
Multiple locations slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, showing a sharper spike in pollution. Rohini recorded 340, Wazirpur 362, Sonia Vihar 343, Burari 345, Ashok Vihar 337, Jahangirpuri 331, Mundka 328, Bawana 321, Anand Vihar 319, Vivek Vihar 321, and Chandni Chowk 302.
