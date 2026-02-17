ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Records Warmest February Day In Five Years; Rain Likely Soon

New Delhi: The national capital and its surrounding regions have been witnessing unusually warm conditions over the past few days. February itself feels like March right now.

On Monday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the maximum temperature touching 31.6°C, 7.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 10.1°C, 0.9 degrees below normal. According to available data, this was the earliest instance in five years that the mercury crossed 30 degrees Celsius in February.

The rising trend has been steady. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4°C on February 12, climbing to 26.3°C on February 13, 27°C on February 14, 28.5°C on February 15, and crossing 31°C thereafter.

However, relief is likely soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of around 30°C and a minimum of 11°C on Tuesday. A fresh western disturbance active over the Himalayan region is expected to trigger a significant change in weather conditions.

Rain, Gusty Winds Likely

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on February 18. From Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to change noticeably, with dense cloud cover, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds up to 40 km per hour.