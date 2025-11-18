ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Records Dip In Temperature, Monday Was Coldest Day in 11 Years; Air Quality Still in ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: Snowfall in the northern mountains has intensified the cold across New Delhi, deepening the winter chill as large parts of North and Central India continue to face a strong cold spell. In Delhi, Monday marked the coldest day in the last 11 years and the coldest day of the current season.

On Monday, Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 27.1°C, slightly below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature dropped to 8.7°C. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum dipped by an additional degree, making mornings noticeably colder, even as the maximum temperature rose slightly. Minimum temperatures across Delhi have remained below normal at several locations, while maximum temperatures also continue to stay lower than usual.

Humidity fluctuations have been significant, ranging from 95 per cent during early hours to 36 per cent later in the day, contributing to discomfort and a dry chill in the evenings. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are expected to affect many parts of Delhi on Tuesday, November 18, with a sharper chill likely during the morning and evening hours. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with mist or shallow fog forming early in the day. Visibility may be reduced in some areas due to fog and cold winds.

Winds are likely to remain calm during the early morning, gradually strengthening from the north-northwest to around 10 kmph. By afternoon, wind speeds may increase to nearly 15 kmph, before easing again from the northeast direction by evening and through the night.