ETV Bharat / state

Delhi NCR Weather Today: Rain Brings Relief, IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Warns Of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi today (Saturday), forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

The IMD has warned residents of scattered thunderstorms, thundersqualls, gusty winds and light rainfall later in the day as weather conditions across the National Capital Region continue to shift under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain and thundershowers brought relief to people in Delhi-NCR on Friday while several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall late on Friday night. Safdarjung recorded 11.2 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds developing during the afternoon or evening. Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, accompanied by a spell of light rain in isolated areas. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of strong winds and thunderstorm activity.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable compared with recent days, with the minimum likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 37 degrees Celsius.