Delhi NCR Weather Today: Rain Brings Relief, IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Warns Of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain
The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 39-41 degrees Celsius between June 16 and 18, while the minimum temperature may increase to 26-28 degrees.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi today (Saturday), forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
The IMD has warned residents of scattered thunderstorms, thundersqualls, gusty winds and light rainfall later in the day as weather conditions across the National Capital Region continue to shift under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain and thundershowers brought relief to people in Delhi-NCR on Friday while several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall late on Friday night. Safdarjung recorded 11.2 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.
According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds developing during the afternoon or evening. Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, accompanied by a spell of light rain in isolated areas. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of strong winds and thunderstorm activity.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable compared with recent days, with the minimum likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 37 degrees Celsius.
The yellow alert comes after a significant change in weather conditions on Friday, when Delhi residents woke up to cloudy skies and a pleasant morning following overnight rainfall. The city’s primary weather observatory at Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. The reading also marked a sharp decline of 7.2 degrees Celsius from the previous day.
The weather department attributes the sudden drop in temperatures and increased cloud cover to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India. The weather system has introduced moisture and atmospheric instability across the region, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorm activity and intermittent rainfall.
The IMD noted that western disturbances frequently trigger weather fluctuations during the pre-monsoon period, often resulting in thunderstorms, dust storms and a gradual reduction in daytime temperatures. Similar weather events have been recorded across Delhi-NCR in recent days, with scattered rainfall and strong winds providing temporary relief from prolonged heatwave conditions.After experiencing several days of intense heat, with temperatures remaining significantly above normal levels, the latest weather system is expected to bring cooler conditions over the next few days.
Air Quality Improves After Rain
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 77 at 7 AM on Saturday. In the NCR, AQI levels were recorded at 98 in Delhi-NCR, 82 in Gurugram, 99 in Ghaziabad, 92 in Greater Noida, and 88 in Noida.
The AQI in most parts of Delhi remained below 100, showing satisfactory air quality.
Also read:
Monsoon Advances Further Across India; Rain, Thunderstorms To Lash Several States Till June 13
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