ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Records 98 New Dengue Infections In October, 695 Cases Reported So Far This Year

New Delhi: The dengue threat is rising again in the national capital, with 98 new cases reported in the first week of October. With the latest infections, Delhi's cumulative dengue tally this year has risen to 695, according to a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi recorded its highest monthly dengue cases in September, with 286 infections reported. The month also saw 124 malaria cases, making September the worst month so far this year for both mosquito-borne diseases.

In August, Delhi reported 90 dengue cases and 53 malaria cases.

Delhi also recorded two new chikungunya cases during the first week of October. The city had reported eight chikungunya cases in August and five in September.

With the latest cases, Delhi's chikungunya tally has reached 29 this year. No deaths due to the disease have been reported so far.

The MCD said it is carrying out mosquito-control measures across residential areas to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

According to the report, civic workers have conducted more than 3.18 crore household inspections so far this year and detected mosquito larvae in more than 1.89 lakh houses.