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Delhi Ramlila To Burn 30-Foot 'Cockroach' Effigy Alongside Ravan

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee said the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

Members of the Gen Next youth group stage a protest against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai on Friday, October 2, 2026.
Members of the Gen Next youth group stage a protest against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai on Friday, October 2, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST

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Updated : October 16, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST

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New Delhi: A 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy will go up in flames alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at a Ramlila in the national capital this year. The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told PTI that the decision is not politically motivated. Burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness, he said. The "cockroach" will also feature among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, Goel said.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in the national capital, first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and now for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. In June and July, the group sat in protest at Jantar Mantar for over a month and marched to Parliament on July 20, eventually forcing Pradhan to resign as minister.

The CJP has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The protests in Delhi led to the detention of many activists, students, and journalists.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi High Court Halts Ramlila At DDA Park Over Greenery Concerns
  2. Close Jantar Mantar, And Thousands Will Emerge Everywhere: Activists, Leaders Lambast Decision To De-notify Jantar Mantar
Last Updated : October 16, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST

TAGGED:

COCKROACH EFFIGY
SHREE KESHAV RAM LEELA COMMITTEE
DUSSEHRA 2026
DELHI RAMLILA COCKROACH EFFIGY

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