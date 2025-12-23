Delhi PRS Services To Remain Shut For 4.5 Hours On December 23-24, Says Northern Railway
Ticket booking, cancellation, and PNR status services on Delhi PRS will remain unavailable for 4.5 hours due to scheduled system maintenance.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways has shared an important message for rail passengers. Northern Railway will temporarily stop services connected to the Delhi Passenger Reservation System (PRS). This shutdown will happen during the night of December 23 and 24.
According to railway authorities, the step is being taken for technical reasons to improve system efficiency and data management.
Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that compression of Passenger Name Record (PNR) files is scheduled to be carried out at the Delhi PRS site.
As a result, the Delhi PRS site will be shut from 11.45 PM on December 23 to 4.15 AM on December 24, 2025. During this 4-hour and 30-minute period, several key services, including PNR status checks, will be unavailable to passengers.
Additionally, current reservations, internet ticket booking, ticket cancellation, charting, Electronic Data Reports (EDR), and other reports at PRS counters will also be unavailable, affecting both online and counter services. Railway officials said this is a regular technical step to keep the system safe and working well. Compressing PNR files helps manage data better and should make services faster and more reliable in the future.
However, due to this temporary shutdown, passengers planning to book or cancel tickets during the night hours may face inconvenience. Northern Railway has appealed to passengers to plan their travel-related work in advance, keeping this period in mind. If possible, ticket booking, cancellation or PNR enquiries should be completed either before or after the scheduled shutdown to avoid inconvenience.
The Railway administration has assured that all services will be restored to normal after the scheduled time and that passengers will benefit from an improved technical experience.
Also Read: