Delhi PRS Services To Remain Shut For 4.5 Hours On December 23-24, Says Northern Railway

New Delhi: Indian Railways has shared an important message for rail passengers. Northern Railway will temporarily stop services connected to the Delhi Passenger Reservation System (PRS). This shutdown will happen during the night of December 23 and 24.

According to railway authorities, the step is being taken for technical reasons to improve system efficiency and data management.

Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that compression of Passenger Name Record (PNR) files is scheduled to be carried out at the Delhi PRS site.

As a result, the Delhi PRS site will be shut from 11.45 PM on December 23 to 4.15 AM on December 24, 2025. During this 4-hour and 30-minute period, several key services, including PNR status checks, will be unavailable to passengers.