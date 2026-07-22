ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Protests Brought Country To Point Where Questioning Is Not Crime: PDP Chief

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the "Gen Z" protest in Delhi is writing a new chapter to restore democracy and the Constitution by bringing the country back to a point where asking questions is not a crime. Speaking to reporters here, Mehbooba also said the protest has sent a message to the country not to be afraid.

"I salute Gen Z for showing the meaning of not being afraid, like Rahul Gandhi has continuously asked people not to be afraid. They assembled at the Jantar Mantar without food and water, and received police batons. So, I think this generation is writing a new movement with their blood and not just sweat," she said.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said while there have been struggles in the country in the past as well, "they have started a movement to restore democracy and the Constitution, which has been trampled upon".

"The biggest power in a democracy is to raise questions and they have brought the country to the point where asking questions is not a crime. So, I salute them for achieving what we couldn't, what big leaders couldn't. The fear that even big leaders could not take out, these children have done that," she added.