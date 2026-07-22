Delhi Protests Brought Country To Point Where Questioning Is Not Crime: PDP Chief
The PDP chief said the biggest power in a democracy is to raise questions.
By PTI
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the "Gen Z" protest in Delhi is writing a new chapter to restore democracy and the Constitution by bringing the country back to a point where asking questions is not a crime. Speaking to reporters here, Mehbooba also said the protest has sent a message to the country not to be afraid.
"I salute Gen Z for showing the meaning of not being afraid, like Rahul Gandhi has continuously asked people not to be afraid. They assembled at the Jantar Mantar without food and water, and received police batons. So, I think this generation is writing a new movement with their blood and not just sweat," she said.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said while there have been struggles in the country in the past as well, "they have started a movement to restore democracy and the Constitution, which has been trampled upon".
"The biggest power in a democracy is to raise questions and they have brought the country to the point where asking questions is not a crime. So, I salute them for achieving what we couldn't, what big leaders couldn't. The fear that even big leaders could not take out, these children have done that," she added.
Asserting that the young protestors, even as they were unarmed and drenched in blood, have written a new chapter, she said, "I am happy that the leadership of the entire country is backing them. They (leadership) cannot come to the forefront because it is these youngsters who are leading this struggle." Earlier, former MLA Shoaib Lone rejoined the PDP.
Welcoming him to the party fold, Mehbooba said Lone is not new to the PDP as his family has been associated with the party. "He left the party for some reasons. I am happy he has returned to his family. I am sure the party will get stronger and he will be at the forefront to take forward Mufti (PDP founder Mohammad Sayeed's) agenda," she said.
Rejoining the PDP, Lone said, "I will try my best to take the party's core agenda and Sayeed's vision to the people."
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