ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Gym In Narela; Police Suspect Extortion Attempt Behind Killing

New Delhi: A property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight outside a gym in Delhi's Narela area on Thursday morning, triggering panic in the locality. Police suspect that the killing may be linked to an extortion attempt.

Police identified the deceased as Pramod Dahiya, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat district. The incident took place around 7 am when three unidentified assailants allegedly arrived on a scooter, opened fire at Dahiya and fled.

Dahiya sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing. Residents informed the police, following which a team reached the scene and inspected the area.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events. People present near the scene are also being questioned to determine the attackers' escape route. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.