Delhi Privileges Panel Cracks Whip: Punjab Home Secretary, DGP Told To Reply By February 20 In Atishi Case

New Delhi: The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has taken a firm line with senior Punjab government officials in a matter linked to Leader of the Opposition Atishi. The panel has asked the state’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Jalandhar Police Commissioner to submit their final written responses by February 20, 2026.

The committee, describing it as the last chance, has underlined that no further time will be given. It has also sought all key records related to the First Information Report (FIR) and the subsequent course of action, a move that could set the stage for a constitutional confrontation if the directions are not complied with.

Documents Sought, Delay Explanation Under Scrutiny

The committee has not limited itself to seeking replies. It has summoned the key documents on which the FIR was registered: the original complaint, the Punjab Police technical or social media cell’s report, and the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory’s findings.

The panel believes the inquiry cannot reach a logical end without these materials. In a February 12 communication, the Punjab Home Secretary’s office cited the need to prepare a comprehensive response and obtain approval from the competent authority. Delhi Assembly authorities, however, view the delay seriously. They have reiterated that February 20 is the final date.

At the heart of the dispute are statements made inside the Delhi Assembly and alleged moves by the Punjab Police. The complaint is that certain comments and actions undermine the dignity of the House and violate the special protections granted to its members.

Experts note that when an external authority interferes with legislative proceedings or acts in a manner linked to what a member has said in the House, it may constitute a breach of privilege.

Under constitutional provisions, particularly Article 194, the Assembly has significant powers. The Privileges Committee can summon officers from any state, compel their presence, seek records and examine them. If guilt is established, the House may call them to the Bar and reprimand them. In extreme circumstances, it can even order imprisonment for contempt for a fixed period.