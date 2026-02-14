Delhi Privileges Panel Cracks Whip: Punjab Home Secretary, DGP Told To Reply By February 20 In Atishi Case
Delhi’s Privileges Committee gives Punjab’s top officers a final deadline, seeks FIR records, warns non-compliance could trigger constitutional escalation.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has taken a firm line with senior Punjab government officials in a matter linked to Leader of the Opposition Atishi. The panel has asked the state’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Jalandhar Police Commissioner to submit their final written responses by February 20, 2026.
The committee, describing it as the last chance, has underlined that no further time will be given. It has also sought all key records related to the First Information Report (FIR) and the subsequent course of action, a move that could set the stage for a constitutional confrontation if the directions are not complied with.
Documents Sought, Delay Explanation Under Scrutiny
The committee has not limited itself to seeking replies. It has summoned the key documents on which the FIR was registered: the original complaint, the Punjab Police technical or social media cell’s report, and the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory’s findings.
The panel believes the inquiry cannot reach a logical end without these materials. In a February 12 communication, the Punjab Home Secretary’s office cited the need to prepare a comprehensive response and obtain approval from the competent authority. Delhi Assembly authorities, however, view the delay seriously. They have reiterated that February 20 is the final date.
At the heart of the dispute are statements made inside the Delhi Assembly and alleged moves by the Punjab Police. The complaint is that certain comments and actions undermine the dignity of the House and violate the special protections granted to its members.
Experts note that when an external authority interferes with legislative proceedings or acts in a manner linked to what a member has said in the House, it may constitute a breach of privilege.
Under constitutional provisions, particularly Article 194, the Assembly has significant powers. The Privileges Committee can summon officers from any state, compel their presence, seek records and examine them. If guilt is established, the House may call them to the Bar and reprimand them. In extreme circumstances, it can even order imprisonment for contempt for a fixed period.
The committee may recommend departmental proceedings or disciplinary action through the concerned government. Observers say non-submission of a satisfactory reply by the deadline could be seen as wilful defiance. This could potentially invite coercive steps.
Escalation Fears As Delhi, Punjab Differ On Jurisdiction
The confrontation has sharpened after Punjab’s Home Secretary claimed that no direct communication had been received before February 5. But records from the Delhi Assembly secretariat indicate otherwise. This has widened the trust deficit.
If the officers fail to respond adequately, the committee could move towards summons, personal appearance directives or stronger recommendations before the House. Such actions would likely trigger immediate legal countermeasures.
Punjab, on its part, may argue that the FIR and events fall within its territorial jurisdiction, limiting Delhi’s authority to question administrative police action in another state. Officials might contend that whatever steps were taken formed part of a statutory duty and were not directly connected to legislative speech.
They could also seek relief from the High Court under Article 226. Officials may cite confidentiality, claiming some disclosures could affect investigations or security.
With the deadline approaching, the focus now shifts to what Punjab submits, and whether the matter is defused through procedure or escalates into a prolonged constitutional and judicial struggle.
Also Read: