ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Power Demand Hits Record 8,439 MW As Heatwave Intensifies Across Capital

New Delhi: The power demand in Delhi has reached 8,439 megawatts (MW) on May 25, 2026. This is the highest recorded so far for the month. Residents across the city are experiencing increased heat, which has led to the use of power appliances including air conditioners, coolers, and other electrical appliances.

According to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the demand has crossed the 8,000 MW mark four times in the past six days. Earlier this month, demand reached 8,231 MW on May 21 and 8,039 MW on May 20. This shows that summer has arrived earlier and more intensively this year compared to previous year.

Numbers released by the power department show that between May 1 and May 25, power demand was higher on 20 days compared to 2025 and on 18 days compared to 2024. The highest demand recorded in May 2024 was 8,302 MW while May 2025 didn’t touch this number.

One of Delhi’s key power distribution companies, BSES said it is fully prepared to meet the demand across the city. The company supplies electricity to more than 5.3 million consumers and nearly 22.5 million residents across south, west, east and central Delhi.