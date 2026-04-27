ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Power Demand Crosses 7,000 MW For First Time In April

New Delhi: Amid heatwave-like conditions in Delhi, its peak power demand crossed 7,000 MW for the first time in April on Monday afternoon, officials said. According to real-time data provided by the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the peak power demand in the city was 7,078 MW at 3.30 pm.

In 2024 and 2025, Delhi’s power demand crossed the 7,000 MW level much later in June, it said. A BSES official said that the company's discoms – BRPL and BYPL – met the peak power demand of 3,159 MW and 1,446 MW in their respective areas on Monday.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson told PTI that the discom met a peak power demand of 2,030 MW in north Delhi on Monday, the highest for this summer season. "The peak power demand in Delhi is estimated to cross 9,000 MW this summer," officials said.

Delhi experienced scorching heat on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 42.3 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, it recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 notches above normal, making it the highest maximum temperature in April recorded in Delhi since 2022.