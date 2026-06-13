Delhi Power Bills Set To Rise As DERC Approves Up To 18% PPAC Hike
Trade Body opposes the PPAC increase, claiming commercial power in Delhi is now costlier than in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Electricity consumers in the national capital, particularly those in the commercial and industrial sectors, are set to face higher power bills after the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) approved a significant increase in the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC).
The revised charges came into effect on June 10 and will be reflected in electricity bills issued in July.
The move has increased the cost of commercial and industrial electricity in Delhi, making it significantly higher than in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, according to industry representatives.
Trade bodies have warned that rising operational costs could accelerate the migration of industries and warehouses from Delhi to adjoining states.
PPAC Hike For Power Distribution Companies
DERC has approved different PPAC increases for Delhi's three power distribution companies. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), which supplies electricity in West, Central and South Delhi, has been allowed a PPAC increase of 17.94 per cent.
BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), which serves the Trans-Yamuna region, has received approval for a 17.43 per cent increase, while Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies North and Outer Delhi, has been allowed a 16 per cent increase.
The Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) component has increased, but the Delhi government's subsidy scheme for domestic consumers remains unchanged.
Consumers using up to 200 units continue to receive full subsidy benefits. Those consuming between 201 and 400 units are eligible for up to 50 per cent subsidy, which will partially offset the impact of the surcharge increase.
Consumers using more than 400 units do not receive any subsidy and are likely to see the highest impact on their bills.
Experts note that the approved PPAC increase is linked only to the power purchase cost component, not to the entire electricity bill. Fixed charges, taxes, duties and meter charges remain separate. As a result, the final increase in electricity bills will be lower than the headline PPAC figures of 16-18 per cent.
CTI Writes To Chief Minister
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), one of Delhi's leading organisations representing traders and entrepreneurs, has strongly opposed the increase and written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seeking intervention.
In a letter dated June 13, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said domestic consumers continue to receive subsidies, but commercial establishments and industrial units do not receive any such support. He argued that the PPAC increase would impose an additional financial burden on traders and factory owners, ultimately raising prices and adding to inflationary pressures.
According to CTI, higher electricity costs, combined with lower labour costs in neighbouring states, are making Delhi less competitive for business and manufacturing activities.
Delhi More Expensive Than Haryana, UP
CTI cited tariff comparisons to argue that Delhi has become the most expensive of the three states for commercial consumers. For commercial consumers with loads above 3 kVA, Delhi charges Rs 8.50 per kVAh, plus a fixed charge of Rs 250 per kVA per month, resulting in an average monthly bill of around Rs 47,500.
In Haryana, the tariff is around Rs 6.95 per kVAh with a fixed charge of Rs 290 per kVA per month, resulting in an estimated monthly bill of Rs 38,000. CTI claims Delhi's commercial electricity is now 20-25 per cent more expensive than Haryana.
In Uttar Pradesh, commercial consumers in the 11 kV category pay around Rs 8.12 per kVAh along with a fixed charge of Rs 430 per kVA per month. The estimated monthly bill is around Rs 44,000, making Delhi roughly 5-8 per cent more expensive.
For large industrial units, Delhi's tariff is Rs 7.75 per kVAh, with a fixed charge of Rs 250 per kVA per month, resulting in an estimated monthly bill of around Rs 18 lakh.
In Haryana, industries pay around Rs 6.95 per kVAh and MSMEs receive an additional subsidy of Rs 2 per unit. The estimated monthly bill is around Rs 16.8 lakh.
CTI said industrial consumers in Uttar Pradesh typically spend around Rs 17-18 lakh per month on electricity, while the state has not revised power tariffs for the past six years.
The trade body claimed that the difference in power tariffs is already affecting business decisions. According to the organisation, a shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh pays around Rs 9,500 more per month in electricity charges than a similar establishment in Gurugram and about Rs 3,500 more than one in Noida.
Similarly, a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area allegedly pays around Rs 1.2 lakh more per month in electricity charges than a comparable unit in Manesar.
Brijesh Goyal said Haryana currently offers the cheapest electricity, followed by Uttar Pradesh, while Delhi has become the most expensive.
He added that lower electricity tariffs and labour costs in neighbouring states are prompting entrepreneurs to shift warehouses and factories to areas near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and industrial zones in Uttar Pradesh.
CTI has urged the Delhi government to review the PPAC increase and take immediate steps to protect the competitiveness of businesses operating in the capital.
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