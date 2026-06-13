ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Power Bills Set To Rise As DERC Approves Up To 18% PPAC Hike

While domestic subsidies continue, commercial and industrial consumers will bear higher electricity costs under the revised PPAC rates. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Electricity consumers in the national capital, particularly those in the commercial and industrial sectors, are set to face higher power bills after the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) approved a significant increase in the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC).

The revised charges came into effect on June 10 and will be reflected in electricity bills issued in July.

The move has increased the cost of commercial and industrial electricity in Delhi, making it significantly higher than in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, according to industry representatives.

Trade bodies have warned that rising operational costs could accelerate the migration of industries and warehouses from Delhi to adjoining states.

PPAC Hike For Power Distribution Companies

DERC has approved different PPAC increases for Delhi's three power distribution companies. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), which supplies electricity in West, Central and South Delhi, has been allowed a PPAC increase of 17.94 per cent.

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), which serves the Trans-Yamuna region, has received approval for a 17.43 per cent increase, while Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies North and Outer Delhi, has been allowed a 16 per cent increase.

The Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) component has increased, but the Delhi government's subsidy scheme for domestic consumers remains unchanged.

Consumers using up to 200 units continue to receive full subsidy benefits. Those consuming between 201 and 400 units are eligible for up to 50 per cent subsidy, which will partially offset the impact of the surcharge increase.

Consumers using more than 400 units do not receive any subsidy and are likely to see the highest impact on their bills.

Experts note that the approved PPAC increase is linked only to the power purchase cost component, not to the entire electricity bill. Fixed charges, taxes, duties and meter charges remain separate. As a result, the final increase in electricity bills will be lower than the headline PPAC figures of 16-18 per cent.

CTI Writes To Chief Minister

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), one of Delhi's leading organisations representing traders and entrepreneurs, has strongly opposed the increase and written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seeking intervention.

In a letter dated June 13, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said domestic consumers continue to receive subsidies, but commercial establishments and industrial units do not receive any such support. He argued that the PPAC increase would impose an additional financial burden on traders and factory owners, ultimately raising prices and adding to inflationary pressures.