CAQM Lifts GRAP-III Restrictions In Delhi As AQI Shows Slight Improvement

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday decided to lift restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, after Delhi's air quality showed improvement.

However, restrictions under the first and second phases of GRAP will remain in place in Delhi-NCR to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again. "Actions under Stage-I and II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the Severe/ Severe+ Category. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 and II of the modified GRAP," a release said.

Meanwhile, the order states that construction sites that were shut down earlier for violations cannot resume work without a separate clearance from the Commission.