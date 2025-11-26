CAQM Lifts GRAP-III Restrictions In Delhi As AQI Shows Slight Improvement
However, actions under State-I and II shall remain in force, said CAQM in a release.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 10:19 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday decided to lift restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, after Delhi's air quality showed improvement.
However, restrictions under the first and second phases of GRAP will remain in place in Delhi-NCR to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again. "Actions under Stage-I and II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the Severe/ Severe+ Category. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 and II of the modified GRAP," a release said.
Meanwhile, the order states that construction sites that were shut down earlier for violations cannot resume work without a separate clearance from the Commission.
"Construction & Demolition project sites, etc., which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliance of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines, etc., under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission," the release said.
CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP revokes Stage-III of the extant schedule of #GRAP in the entire #NCR, with immediate effect.— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 26, 2025
For more details, visit:https://t.co/10coiZh5gs#CAQM #GoGreenBreatheClean pic.twitter.com/Y3yXPQbcap
On Wednesday, the AQI was recorded at 327, which falls in the very poor category but below the severe category. According to forecasts, the AQI is likely to remain in the very poor category in the coming days.
The pollution level in Delhi NCR remains in the severe category, with the Air Quality Index exceeding 300. While the Air Quality Index has declined slightly, the pollution level in Delhi NCR remains a concern for residents. Pollution levels are particularly high in the morning and evening, causing significant problems. The corresponding increase in pollution is causing people to experience eye irritation and breathing difficulties even with moderately heavy work.
