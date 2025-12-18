ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Pollution: Parvesh Verma Says AAP Failed, BJP Fixing Years Of Neglect

New Delhi: The political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over Delhi’s worsening air pollution intensified on Thursday, with Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma mounting a sharp attack on the previous AAP government and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference amid rising pollution levels, Verma alleged that the AAP regime failed to carry out even basic civic and pollution-control works over the past 11 years, leaving the current government to deal with long-pending problems.

“If even one substantial work had been done earlier, the situation would not have been so serious. We took charge on February 20 and have been working continuously since then,” he said.

Verma stressed that Delhi’s pollution crisis is not a short-term issue, but requires sustained, long-term action. He said the government does not want to impose harsh restrictions on citizens, and instead seeks public cooperation and adherence to advisories.

Listing key areas of neglect, the Minister said previous governments failed to address garbage mountains, Yamuna clean-up, sewage treatment, road and footpath repairs, e-waste and plastic waste management, and regular road sweeping. He added that pollution has built up over the years and cannot be fixed overnight.