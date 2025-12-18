Delhi Pollution: Parvesh Verma Says AAP Failed, BJP Fixing Years Of Neglect
Amid very poor air quality, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma blamed AAP for inaction and said pollution cannot be fixed in a few months.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over Delhi’s worsening air pollution intensified on Thursday, with Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma mounting a sharp attack on the previous AAP government and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Addressing a press conference amid rising pollution levels, Verma alleged that the AAP regime failed to carry out even basic civic and pollution-control works over the past 11 years, leaving the current government to deal with long-pending problems.
“If even one substantial work had been done earlier, the situation would not have been so serious. We took charge on February 20 and have been working continuously since then,” he said.
Verma stressed that Delhi’s pollution crisis is not a short-term issue, but requires sustained, long-term action. He said the government does not want to impose harsh restrictions on citizens, and instead seeks public cooperation and adherence to advisories.
Listing key areas of neglect, the Minister said previous governments failed to address garbage mountains, Yamuna clean-up, sewage treatment, road and footpath repairs, e-waste and plastic waste management, and regular road sweeping. He added that pollution has built up over the years and cannot be fixed overnight.
Highlighting steps taken by the BJP-led government over the last nine months, Verma said over 20 lakh tonnes of waste have been removed, major waterlogging points like Minto Bridge addressed, and road repairs carried out ahead of the monsoons.
He said nearly 65,000 potholes have been filled and 62 traffic congestion hotspots redesigned in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police. Measures such as water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have also been deployed on flyovers.
On waste management, Verma said work has begun on six green waste processing facilities, and that more mechanical road sweepers are being procured. He added that accountability measures, including display boards with contractor and maintenance details, will be introduced.
Accusing the previous government of “drama instead of governance”, Verma said the current administration is working in mission mode, expediting pending flyovers and infrastructure projects, including the Barapullah flyover, and preparing a comprehensive sewerage plan and roadmap for cleaning the Yamuna.
His remarks come as strict pollution curbs remain in force in the capital, including a ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards and enforcement of the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule. Delhi’s AQI was 358 at 8 am on Thursday, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.
