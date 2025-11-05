Delhi Pollution: Over 20,000 Non-Compliant Vehicles Issued Challans In 17 Days Under GRAP-II
Published : November 5, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government is cracking down on vehicular emissions in a bid to tackle rising pollution levels. Over 20,000 have been issued challans under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II, which came into effect on October 19
Elaborating on the matter, ACP Satyavir Katara said, "GRAP-II is in effect in Delhi from October 19, and action is being taken against polluting vehicles under it. So far, more than 20,000 challans have been issued for non-compliance with the Pollution Control Certificate (PUCC), carrying a fine of ₹10,000."
He further said that commercial fossil fuel-run vehicles below BS-III standards, which are not registered in Delhi, are being prevented from entering the national capital. "Commercial vehicles running on diesel and petrol below BS-III standards and not registered in Delhi are being sent back from Delhi borders. I appeal to all of you to cooperate with the Delhi Traffic Police so that action can be taken against polluting vehicles," he added.
To tackle the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) banned the entry of all BS-III vehicles, not registered in Delhi, from entering the region from November 1.
In a statement, CQAM said the decision is part of a broader effort to reduce vehicular emissions, which are one of the factors contributing to severe air pollution in the city during the winter season. However, as a transitional measure, BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi until October 31 next year.
The directive further clarified that the prohibition doesn't apply to CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles (EVs), along with commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi. Similarly, BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles can operate without restrictions throughout the year.
The CAQM reiterated that the new measures are intended to strengthen ongoing initiatives to reduce vehicular pollution in the NCR and support long-term strategies under GRAP.
