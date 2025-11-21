ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Pollution: AQI 'Severe' At Over A Dozen Stations, Overall Air Quality Still In 'Very Poor' Category

New Delhi: For the seventh straight day, residents of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to toxic air, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 370 at 8 AM on Friday, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), some stations reported 'Severe' air quality. The CPCB Sameer app data revealed that 13 out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi had AQI levels in the ‘Severe’ category, while most others remained ‘Very Poor’.

According to live AQI monitoring on the CPCB portal, at 10 AM, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 423, Bawana (430), Burari Crossing (404), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (435), Narela (408), RK Puram (406) and Rohini (421), which falls in the ‘Severe’ range.

Only three monitoring stations in Delhi, Lodhi Road (286), Mandir Marg (278) and IHBAS Dilshad Garden (255), recorded better air quality, placing them in the ‘poor’ category. The others fell in ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

AQI In the National Capital Region