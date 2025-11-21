Delhi-NCR Pollution: AQI 'Severe' At Over A Dozen Stations, Overall Air Quality Still In 'Very Poor' Category
Delhi's air quality remained toxic for seventh straight day, with many stations recording ‘Severe’ AQI. Experts have warned that conditions are unlikely to improve soon.
New Delhi: For the seventh straight day, residents of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to toxic air, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 370 at 8 AM on Friday, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), some stations reported 'Severe' air quality. The CPCB Sameer app data revealed that 13 out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi had AQI levels in the ‘Severe’ category, while most others remained ‘Very Poor’.
According to live AQI monitoring on the CPCB portal, at 10 AM, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 423, Bawana (430), Burari Crossing (404), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (435), Narela (408), RK Puram (406) and Rohini (421), which falls in the ‘Severe’ range.
Only three monitoring stations in Delhi, Lodhi Road (286), Mandir Marg (278) and IHBAS Dilshad Garden (255), recorded better air quality, placing them in the ‘poor’ category. The others fell in ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories.
According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
AQI In the National Capital Region
The toxic air extends into the NCR. Ghaziabad was the most polluted city with an AQI of 431 (‘Severe’ category). Noida had an AQI of 400, Greater Noida 377 (both ‘Very Poor’), and Gurugram 294 (‘Poor’).
Experts have warned that pollution levels are unlikely to improve soon due to stagnant weather. In view of the prevailing conditions, officials have advised children, seniors, and those with respiratory issues to limit outdoor activity and follow health guidelines.
Weather In Delhi-NCR
Dense smog covered areas such as India Gate, Akshardham and Kartavya Path on Friday morning. North India is currently gripped by cold weather, with temperatures gradually dropping across many regions, though some areas remain normal.
In Delhi-NCR, the mercury is already low, making the cold noticeable, and a sharper chill is expected soon. Night temperatures may drop rapidly over the next 4 days, leading to severe cold. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum of around 27°C and a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius.
Friday began with light fog, and temperatures may dip by 1-2 degrees in the next 2–3 days. Today, November 21, Delhi may witness 2-3 degrees, with winds up to 20 km/h.
