Delhi’s Pollution Curbs Leave Migrant Labourers Jobless As Winter Smog Halts Construction Work
Workers say delayed government relief, falling wages and a lack of alternative employment have made survival increasingly difficult.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Every winter, Delhi's air quality deteriorates, often reaching the 'severe' category, prompting authorities to enforce restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed construction-related restrictions on November 5, followed by Stage III measures.
The restrictions bring construction and demolition activities to a halt to control dust pollution. However, the measures have also affected thousands of daily-wage and migrant workers across the National Capital Region (NCR). Delays in government financial assistance have further increased their difficulties.
The impact of the November 5 construction ban is evident across labour gathering points and working-class residential colonies in Delhi, where workers are struggling to meet their daily expenses.
Kamal Kishore, a Plaster of Paris (POP) mason from Uttar Pradesh who has lived in Delhi for 20 to 25 years, has been without work for nearly 15 days. Despite visiting labour chowks every morning, he has been unable to find employment.
He said workers are willing to travel to Gurugram, Noida and Najafgarh for work, but contractors and property owners are reluctant to resume construction activities because of the possibility of heavy fines and sealing of sites.
Even when work is available, wages have been reduced. "Contractors who earlier paid Rs 700-800 per day are now offering only Rs 300-350. They are taking advantage of our helplessness," Kishore said.
He said the government needs to establish a platform that could help affected labourers find alternative employment. "Do something for labourers like us. We have nowhere to go and no clarity on where to find work," he said.
In Najafgarh, Pappu Paswan, a house painter from Bihar, is struggling to support his wife and sister, as he is the only earning member of the family.
He has not had regular employment for 15 days and is managing with occasional painting assignments undertaken discreetly. "Work should be allowed to continue. People only want to earn a living through hard work," Paswan said.
"All this seems like a plan to kill poor people. It feels as if nobody cares whether the poor survive or not."
In Chetan Vihar, 33-year-old mason Gudiya and her husband, who is also a mason, have both lost their daily earnings.
Gudiya worked in agriculture in Uttar Pradesh before moving to Delhi two years ago. The couple works eight hours a day to support their children's education.
With both of them out of work, paying rent for their accommodation and meeting household expenses have become difficult. They are now relying on their limited savings.
Construction contractor Chhote Lal, from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, has returned to his village after work stopped on November 5. All 11 labourers employed under him have also been left without work. He plans to return to Delhi once the restrictions are relaxed. "When there is no work and no earnings, where will the money come from?" he asked.
The restrictions have affected skilled finishing workers, including plumbers, who depend on construction projects for their livelihood.
Umakant, a plumber from Uttam Nagar, used to earn between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 a month. However, his income has disappeared since November 5, with occasional repair assignments which are insufficient to support his family and children.
He also spent Rs 1,000 to renew his registered labour card but is yet to receive the Rs 5,000 subsistence assistance expected by construction workers during such restrictions.
Plumbers face an additional challenge because their work generally begins only after masonry and plastering are completed. So, even after construction restrictions are lifted, they may have to wait several weeks before projects resume.
"If I go back to my village for two or three months, the homeowner will hire someone else. When I return, I have to approach new customers again. It takes time to get work," Umakant said.
On November 24, 2021, the Supreme Court issued directions on a petition filed by construction workers' unions, following which the Delhi government introduced lump-sum financial assistance for eligible workers.
The assistance, initially fixed at Rs 5,000, was subsequently increased to Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. It is intended for workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers (DBOCW) Welfare Board.
The court also directed that those non-polluting indoor activities, including plumbing, electrical work, carpentry and interior decoration, should be permitted to continue during construction bans.
However, labour union representatives say ground-level enforcement often fails to distinguish between dust-generating outdoor construction and indoor finishing activities.
They have also flagged delays in worker verification and the absence of bank accounts among sections of the workforce as major obstacles to receiving financial assistance.
Ramendar Kumar, general secretary of the Delhi Nirman Mazdoor Sangh, spoke about the difficulties faced by plumbers and indoor painters, including workers from Azamgarh.
"When a large site is shut down, all internal and external trades, from masonry to plumbing and electrical work, are forced to stop. Only around 2 to 2.25 lakh workers are registered with the board, leaving a massive unregistered workforce without any safety net to pay rent, water and electricity bills," Kumar said.
Pushpendra Singh, Delhi state secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), urged authorities to streamline the verification process and ensure timely release of financial assistance.
He called for fresh verifications to be undertaken only after GRAP restrictions are imposed, arguing that assistance should be released immediately to workers whose labour cards have already been renewed. This, he said, would also help prevent harassment and alleged extortion by intermediaries outside government offices.
The following measures have been suggested to reduce the economic impact of pollution-related construction restrictions:
1. Shift to Indoor Work: Suspend outdoor activities that generate dust while allowing workers to undertake indoor jobs such as plumbing, electrical work, tiling and false-ceiling installation wherever permitted.
2. Manage Supplies and Machinery: Suspend ready-mix concrete orders, store raw materials safely and use the shutdown period to service heavy equipment, including cranes and batching plants.
3. Support the Workforce: Provide food and accommodation assistance, ensure timely payment of wages and plan additional shifts once restrictions are lifted.
4. Improve Road Cleaning: Expand mechanised road sweeping, use anti-smog guns and undertake strategic water sprinkling to control dust pollution.
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