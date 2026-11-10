ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Pollution Curbs Leave Migrant Labourers Jobless As Winter Smog Halts Construction Work

A thick layer of smog engulfs an area near the Yamuna river in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Every winter, Delhi's air quality deteriorates, often reaching the 'severe' category, prompting authorities to enforce restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed construction-related restrictions on November 5, followed by Stage III measures.

The restrictions bring construction and demolition activities to a halt to control dust pollution. However, the measures have also affected thousands of daily-wage and migrant workers across the National Capital Region (NCR). Delays in government financial assistance have further increased their difficulties.

The impact of the November 5 construction ban is evident across labour gathering points and working-class residential colonies in Delhi, where workers are struggling to meet their daily expenses.

Kamal Kishore, a Plaster of Paris (POP) mason from Uttar Pradesh who has lived in Delhi for 20 to 25 years, has been without work for nearly 15 days. Despite visiting labour chowks every morning, he has been unable to find employment.

He said workers are willing to travel to Gurugram, Noida and Najafgarh for work, but contractors and property owners are reluctant to resume construction activities because of the possibility of heavy fines and sealing of sites.

Even when work is available, wages have been reduced. "Contractors who earlier paid Rs 700-800 per day are now offering only Rs 300-350. They are taking advantage of our helplessness," Kishore said.

He said the government needs to establish a platform that could help affected labourers find alternative employment. "Do something for labourers like us. We have nowhere to go and no clarity on where to find work," he said.

In Najafgarh, Pappu Paswan, a house painter from Bihar, is struggling to support his wife and sister, as he is the only earning member of the family.

He has not had regular employment for 15 days and is managing with occasional painting assignments undertaken discreetly. "Work should be allowed to continue. People only want to earn a living through hard work," Paswan said.

"All this seems like a plan to kill poor people. It feels as if nobody cares whether the poor survive or not."

In Chetan Vihar, 33-year-old mason Gudiya and her husband, who is also a mason, have both lost their daily earnings.

Gudiya worked in agriculture in Uttar Pradesh before moving to Delhi two years ago. The couple works eight hours a day to support their children's education.

With both of them out of work, paying rent for their accommodation and meeting household expenses have become difficult. They are now relying on their limited savings.

Construction contractor Chhote Lal, from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, has returned to his village after work stopped on November 5. All 11 labourers employed under him have also been left without work. He plans to return to Delhi once the restrictions are relaxed. "When there is no work and no earnings, where will the money come from?" he asked.

The restrictions have affected skilled finishing workers, including plumbers, who depend on construction projects for their livelihood.

Umakant, a plumber from Uttam Nagar, used to earn between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 a month. However, his income has disappeared since November 5, with occasional repair assignments which are insufficient to support his family and children.

He also spent Rs 1,000 to renew his registered labour card but is yet to receive the Rs 5,000 subsistence assistance expected by construction workers during such restrictions.