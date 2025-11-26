Delhi Pollution Crisis: Four Years, No Relief! Residents Still Breathing ‘Toxic’ Air Every November
Delhi-NCR’s November air quality shows four years of worsening trends, with more 'Very Poor' and 'Severe' days despite GRAP measures and pollution-control efforts.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST
New Delhi: For residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), winter mornings continue to begin with toxic air. This year has been no different, with the struggle to breathe in hazardous conditions visible throughout November (data up to November 26).
Every year, the same story and the same question are repeated: Will there be any day in winter when people will breathe fresh air instead of toxic smog? With the passing years, the air is becoming increasingly severe.
The city has now been battling 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' air quality for 12 consecutive days. The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) data shows the AQI has remained persistently hazardous: Sunday 391, Saturday 370, Friday 374, Thursday 391, Wednesday 392, Tuesday 374 and Monday 351.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, air quality will continue to oscillate between very poor and severe for the next six days.
Worsening Numbers: A Look At Delhi’s AQI In November Over The Years
Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate year after year. CPCB’s November data over the past four years reveals a steady increase in toxic air, indicating worsening pollution rather than improvement.
The number of days with very poor to severe air quality has increased every November. A comparison of data from November 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 clearly shows that Delhi residents are getting less and less relief from pollution.
Days with AQI between 300-400 (Very Poor) have risen steadily every year, while days in the 400-500 (Severe) category are also approaching double digits annually.
According to CPCB’s Sameer App, Delhi’s air quality in November 2025 touched the Severe category on three consecutive days: November 11, 12 and 13. On most other days, the AQI hovered near the Severe range but remained in the Very Poor category. Only two days this month, November 4 and 5, saw a brief improvement, when AQI levels fell to the Poor category.
The figures were worse in November 2024, when Delhi reported 8 Severe days and 22 Very Poor days, indicating a consistent decline in air quality year after year.
In November 2023, the city saw a sharp rise in toxic air, with 9 Severe days, 17 Very Poor days and only 4 Poor days.
In November 2022, Delhi recorded 3 days in the Severe category, 15 days in the Very Poor category and 12 days in the Poor category.
Why Delhi Is Not Getting Relief From Pollution?
Expert assessments identify persistent causes for air quality deterioration. Dr Jitendra Nagar, an environmental expert and professor at Delhi University, notes that low wind speeds in November trap pollutants, while smoke from Punjab and Haryana further degrades air quality in Delhi.
Vehicle Emissions Remain Most Persistent Source
Vehicle emissions are the most persistent and significant pollution source in Delhi-NCR, reflecting continued growth in vehicle numbers.
Additional contributors, such as intensified dust and smoke during winter, waste burning, road dust, and small industrial units, continue to raise pollution levels. Despite restrictions and mitigation efforts, these measures have yet to make clean air attainable for residents.
AQI In Delhi-NCR On November 26
On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped slightly but remained firmly in the Very Poor category. At 10 AM, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 330, offering little relief from the persistent smog. Restrictions have been tightened under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), though a brief respite from the hazardous air is expected soon.
Some monitoring stations showed AQI levels nearing the Severe range on Wednesday morning, but are mostly in the Very Poor category.
Across Delhi, major stations recorded high pollution levels: India Gate (358), Ghazipur (363), AIIMS (348), South Extension (348), Rohini (376), Bawana (382), Anand Vihar (364), ITO (360), Ashok Vihar (364), Burari (347), Alipur (344), and Dwarka (361).
In the wider NCR, Noida’s Sector 125 reported an alarming 399, nearly touching the severe mark. Of the 39 CPCB monitoring stations in Delhi, 34 recorded Very Poor air quality, and five recorded Poor air quality.
All stations in Gurugram and Faridabad recorded AQI in the Poor category. In contrast, Ghaziabad's four monitoring stations measured air quality in the Very Poor category, while one station at Vasundhara reported Poor air quality.
Is Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcanic Eruption Impacting Delhi’s AQI?
The haze was further thickened by fog, leading to poor visibility around India Gate, Kartavya Path and central Delhi, including ITO.
Although ash clouds from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption have drifted over parts of India, experts clarified they will not immediately impact Delhi’s AQI, as the sulphur dioxide and micro glass particles remain in the upper atmosphere.
However, environmentalists warned that their long-term effects must be monitored, especially across the Himalayas and the Terai region.
Teams To Enforce 50% Work-From-Home Rule
Due to high pollution, district-level teams of officials are strictly enforcing GRAP-III, including the requirement that private offices operate at 50 per cent capacity, with remote work mandatory for others.
Officials said teams comprising personnel from the Revenue Department, MCD and DPCC will ensure compliance. Delhi Police has been instructed to coordinate with district magistrates, plan enforcement measures, and initiate legal action in case of violations.
Offices linked to essential services such as hospitals, fire services, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation, and municipal operations are exempt. Violations will attract penalties under Sections 15 and 16 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
Gadkari: "40% Pollution Comes From Transport Fuel"
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, addressing the ICVA Green Returns Summit 2025, said India must aggressively shift to alternative and biofuels, coupled with new technology and innovation, to curb the rising pollution crisis, especially in Delhi, where 40 per cent of emissions are linked to transport fuel.
Gadkari noted that India spends Rs 22 lakh crore annually on importing fossil fuels, which directly aggravates pollution levels. He highlighted that the rapid expansion of expressways and economic corridors has already helped reduce the country’s logistics cost from 16 per cent to 10 per cent, and is expected to fall further to 9 per cent by December.
Winter Grip Strengthens; Fog And Cold Persist
A sharp winter chill has begun across North India following fresh snowfall in hill states. Delhi, too, is seeing temperatures fall steadily, with fog becoming more prominent during the early hours.
On Wednesday, the minimum temperature settled at 8°C, about 3.3°C below normal, while the maximum is expected to remain around 23-24°C. Relative humidity reached 100 per cent, and visibility remained low in many areas due to fog and smog.
Light to moderate fog is expected in the mornings over the next few days, with mainly clear skies later in the day. A brief rise in temperature is likely between November 29 and December 1.
