Delhi Pollution Crisis: Four Years, No Relief! Residents Still Breathing ‘Toxic’ Air Every November

New Delhi: For residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), winter mornings continue to begin with toxic air. This year has been no different, with the struggle to breathe in hazardous conditions visible throughout November (data up to November 26).

Every year, the same story and the same question are repeated: Will there be any day in winter when people will breathe fresh air instead of toxic smog? With the passing years, the air is becoming increasingly severe.

The city has now been battling 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' air quality for 12 consecutive days. The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) data shows the AQI has remained persistently hazardous: Sunday 391, Saturday 370, Friday 374, Thursday 391, Wednesday 392, Tuesday 374 and Monday 351.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, air quality will continue to oscillate between very poor and severe for the next six days.

Worsening Numbers: A Look At Delhi’s AQI In November Over The Years

Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate year after year. CPCB’s November data over the past four years reveals a steady increase in toxic air, indicating worsening pollution rather than improvement.

The number of days with very poor to severe air quality has increased every November. A comparison of data from November 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 clearly shows that Delhi residents are getting less and less relief from pollution.

Days with AQI between 300-400 (Very Poor) have risen steadily every year, while days in the 400-500 (Severe) category are also approaching double digits annually.

According to CPCB’s Sameer App, Delhi’s air quality in November 2025 touched the Severe category on three consecutive days: November 11, 12 and 13. On most other days, the AQI hovered near the Severe range but remained in the Very Poor category. Only two days this month, November 4 and 5, saw a brief improvement, when AQI levels fell to the Poor category.

The figures were worse in November 2024, when Delhi reported 8 Severe days and 22 Very Poor days, indicating a consistent decline in air quality year after year.

In November 2023, the city saw a sharp rise in toxic air, with 9 Severe days, 17 Very Poor days and only 4 Poor days.

In November 2022, Delhi recorded 3 days in the Severe category, 15 days in the Very Poor category and 12 days in the Poor category.

Why Delhi Is Not Getting Relief From Pollution?

Expert assessments identify persistent causes for air quality deterioration. Dr Jitendra Nagar, an environmental expert and professor at Delhi University, notes that low wind speeds in November trap pollutants, while smoke from Punjab and Haryana further degrades air quality in Delhi.

Vehicle Emissions Remain Most Persistent Source

Vehicle emissions are the most persistent and significant pollution source in Delhi-NCR, reflecting continued growth in vehicle numbers.

Additional contributors, such as intensified dust and smoke during winter, waste burning, road dust, and small industrial units, continue to raise pollution levels. Despite restrictions and mitigation efforts, these measures have yet to make clean air attainable for residents.

AQI In Delhi-NCR On November 26

On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped slightly but remained firmly in the Very Poor category. At 10 AM, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 330, offering little relief from the persistent smog. Restrictions have been tightened under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), though a brief respite from the hazardous air is expected soon.