Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Improves Slightly; Doctor Claims Increase in Patients With Eye, Breathing Issues

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR showed slight improvement on Wednesday (November 5), but pollution levels continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category even as doctors in Ghaziabad claimed a 20 to 30% increase in patients suffering from eye irritation and respiratory complications.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273 on Wednesday morning. This marks a marginal decline from Tuesday night’s AQI of 291 and Monday’s 316, both of which were in the 'very poor' range.

Despite the slight improvement, many parts of the capital continued to record worrying pollution levels. Shadipur remained in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 308, while areas such as ITO and Akshardham reported AQI readings of around 276. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 280 and Punjabi Bagh 224, both in the 'poor' category. Lodhi Road, however, saw comparatively better air with an AQI of 145, categorised as 'moderate'.

In the NCR region, Noida recorded an AQI of 227 in Sector 1 and 172 near Sector 62. Gurugram reported mixed levels, with 300 near Vikas Sadan ('very poor') and 263 in Sector 51 ('poor').

For reference, an AQI reading of 201–300 is classified as 'poor', 301–400 as 'very poor', and 401–500 as 'severe'. Exposure to poor air quality can cause eye irritation (redness, itching, burning), breathing discomfort, and may worsen respiratory illnesses in vulnerable individuals.

Air Quality Index (AQI) Readings

Location AQI Alipur 269 Shadipur 312 NSID Dwarka 261 ITO 277 CC Fort 261 Temple Road 201 RK Puram 223 Ayanagar 228 Lodhi Road 203 North Campus 220 CRRI Mathura Road 262 Pusa 216 IGI Airport 163 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 248 Nehru Nagar 260 Dwarka Sector 1 89 Patparganj 250 Ashok Vihar 238 Sonia Vihar 240 Jahangirpuri 240 Rohini 253 Vivek Vihar 271 Najafgarh 269 Narela 271 Okhla Phase-2 247 Wazirpur 261 Bawana 290 Sri Aurobindo Marg 140 Mundka 283 Pusa 281 Anand Vihar 281 RK Puram 308 IBHAS Dilshad Garden 208 Lodhi Road 146 Burari Crossing 245 DTU 187 Sri Aurobindo Marg 140

Source: CPCB

Eye Irritation Due To Pollution

Residents of Delhi-NCR have struggled with pollution for the past month, especially those spending time outdoors, frequently reporting persistent eye irritation or burning despite repeated washing. Relief remains elusive as toxic air prevails.