Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Improves Slightly; Doctor Claims Increase in Patients With Eye, Breathing Issues
Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Ghaziabad Deputy CMO, said rising pollution levels have resulted in 20-30 per cent increase in patients reporting eye and respiratory complications.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST|
Updated : November 5, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST
New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR showed slight improvement on Wednesday (November 5), but pollution levels continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category even as doctors in Ghaziabad claimed a 20 to 30% increase in patients suffering from eye irritation and respiratory complications.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273 on Wednesday morning. This marks a marginal decline from Tuesday night’s AQI of 291 and Monday’s 316, both of which were in the 'very poor' range.
Despite the slight improvement, many parts of the capital continued to record worrying pollution levels. Shadipur remained in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 308, while areas such as ITO and Akshardham reported AQI readings of around 276. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 280 and Punjabi Bagh 224, both in the 'poor' category. Lodhi Road, however, saw comparatively better air with an AQI of 145, categorised as 'moderate'.
In the NCR region, Noida recorded an AQI of 227 in Sector 1 and 172 near Sector 62. Gurugram reported mixed levels, with 300 near Vikas Sadan ('very poor') and 263 in Sector 51 ('poor').
For reference, an AQI reading of 201–300 is classified as 'poor', 301–400 as 'very poor', and 401–500 as 'severe'. Exposure to poor air quality can cause eye irritation (redness, itching, burning), breathing discomfort, and may worsen respiratory illnesses in vulnerable individuals.
Air Quality Index (AQI) Readings
|Location
|AQI
|Alipur
|269
|Shadipur
|312
|NSID Dwarka
|261
|ITO
|277
|CC Fort
|261
|Temple Road
|201
|RK Puram
|223
|Ayanagar
|228
|Lodhi Road
|203
|North Campus
|220
|CRRI Mathura Road
|262
|Pusa
|216
|IGI Airport
|163
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|248
|Nehru Nagar
|260
|Dwarka Sector 1
|89
|Patparganj
|250
|Ashok Vihar
|238
|Sonia Vihar
|240
|Jahangirpuri
|240
|Rohini
|253
|Vivek Vihar
|271
|Najafgarh
|269
|Narela
|271
|Okhla Phase-2
|247
|Wazirpur
|261
|Bawana
|290
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|140
|Mundka
|283
|Pusa
|281
|Anand Vihar
|281
|RK Puram
|308
|IBHAS Dilshad Garden
|208
|Lodhi Road
|146
|Burari Crossing
|245
|DTU
|187
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|140
Source: CPCB
Eye Irritation Due To Pollution
Residents of Delhi-NCR have struggled with pollution for the past month, especially those spending time outdoors, frequently reporting persistent eye irritation or burning despite repeated washing. Relief remains elusive as toxic air prevails.
Ghaziabad Deputy CMO Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta stated that the rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have resulted in a 20-30 per cent increase in patients reporting eye and respiratory complications. Government hospitals and OPDs are seeing more cases of eye irritation, redness, itching and a persistent burning or “foreign body” sensation, especially among those who spend long hours outdoors, including traffic police, delivery workers and commuters.
Health officials have stated that prolonged exposure to polluted air can also exacerbate asthma and breathing difficulties. Dr Gupta advised people to avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, wear protective glasses or goggles while travelling, maintain hand hygiene, and wash their eyes with clean water two to three times a day. He also recommended staying hydrated and consuming protein-rich foods to help support the immune system.
Hospitals have been instructed to ensure adequate availability of eye drops, lubricants and anti-allergic medicines, while public awareness campaigns on pollution precautions are being intensified across the region.
Decline In Stubble Burning
Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported a decline in stubble-burning incidents compared to last year. Between September 15 and November 3, Punjab reported 2,518 farm fires (down from 4,132 last year) and Haryana saw 145 cases (down from 857). Authorities have imposed penalties worth Rs 55.75 lakh on violators.
November 4 Records Best AQI
The Delhi government stated that the city’s AQI of 291, recorded on November 4, was the best for this date in the past seven years. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa credited measures such as anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, mechanical sweepers and intensified vehicle emission checks.
Two Thousand Challans Issued Under GRAP-2
Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-2, more than 20,000 challans have been issued for Pollution Under Control (PUC) violations since October 19, 2025, and older diesel and petrol commercial vehicles that do not meet BS-3 standards are being turned away at city borders.
Weather In Delhi
As for the weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear to partly cloudy skies with light mist or fog during morning hours for the next three days. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.
