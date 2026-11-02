ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Vs Delhi Police: Around 80 Personnel Protest Outside HQ Over Transfer Of Two Officers

New Delhi: In an unusual development, about 80 Delhi Police personnel gathered outside Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Monday to protest the transfer of two officers after a clash between lawyers and police personnel at Shahdara police station.

The protesting personnel opposed the transfer of ACP Manasvi Vashishth and Shahdara SHO Arun Kumar, alleging that the police officers faced action following the dispute with lawyers, while no comparable action was taken against the lawyers involved. They raised their grievances and demands with the Police Commissioner.

The clash between lawyers and police personnel took place inside Shahdara police station on October 23, during which a lawyer sustained a head injury. Following the incident, lawyers launched a protest and went on strike. Amid the pressure, the police transferred ACP Manasvi Vashishth and SHO Arun Kumar. The transfers prompted police personnel to assemble outside the PHQ on Monday and register their protest.

During the demonstration, the personnel presented their grievances and five demands to the Police Commissioner. ACP Manasvi Vashishth said they had placed five demands before the Police Commissioner, who gave them time for a meeting after their request and discussed the issues raised.

However, she said the participants did not get sufficient opportunity to express themselves freely during the meeting. She also stressed that some of the issues needed to be resolved on Monday itself.

New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma was also seen trying to pacify the protesting personnel. He urged them to move away from the road and enter the Police Headquarters to put forward their concerns. However, the protesters did not appear willing to accept his request immediately.