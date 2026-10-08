ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Urge Citizens Not To Join October 10 Protest Called By CJP, Left Students' Organisations

New Delhi: While tightening security across the national capital, Delhi Police have appealed to the citizens not to participate in the Jantar Mantar protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10. The police have denied permission for the protest.

The protest is being held by the CJP along with Left and youth organisations to demand removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

Arun Arora, a social worker who attended a security briefing in the Chandni Mahal area of ​​Central Delhi, said that meetings involving district police officials and local residents were held, where emphasis was laid on the importance of maintaining law and order. Arora mentioned that community leaders agreed to cooperate and advise residents against participating in the protest.

Police officials have held meetings with local residents, student PGs owners, market associations, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to prevent public assembly for the protest. Delhi Police are requesting citizens to stay away from the movement as part of its outreach campaign from October 7 to 10.

He also informed that local markets have been asked to close at 11:30 pm, which is around 30 minutes ahead of the usual timings. Referring to the impact of the SIR drive, he said that the names of six members in his family had allegedly been removed from the voter list.

Condemning the restrictions imposed by the cops, CJP leader Sourav Das said he had already informed the public of the Delhi Police's plan to ban the protest but the administration fails to realise that the country's youth have now awakened. The CJP leader added that such intimidation tactics by the Delhi Police would no longer be effective.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior police officer revealed that individuals who participated in the previous protest are being actively monitored. The officer stated that orders have been issued to monitor protesters and, if necessary, take them into preventive custody under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Security agencies will use Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology to track the movements of over 2,800 individuals with criminal backgrounds who were identified during the July protest, he added.