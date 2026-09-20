Delhi Police Traces Minor Girl Missing For Eight Years, Reunite Her With Family
The girl was traced to Samastipur in Bihar and was rescued by a team of Delhi Police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) solved a long-pending missing-person case after the minor was found in Bihar after eight years of sustained efforts.
A 14-year-old girl, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances from Delhi's Anand Parvat area in 2018, was safely recovered by a police team from Samastipur district, Bihar. Rohit Rajveer Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, Delhi, stated that the police team persevered through the eight-year period and finally reunited the girl safely with her parents on the day, ending their years-long wait.
Singh said an FIR was registered at Anand Parvat police station on October 14, 2018, under Section 363 (kidnapping). It stated that the girl, 14 years old at the time, had disappeared. Since the FIR was filed, the police had been searching for her. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the AHTU branch of the Central District was also included in the investigation.
During investigation, police teams conducted extensive searches in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. The team thoroughly searched approximately 90 shelter homes, 52 orphanages, various religious sites, and red-light areas. Footage from dozens of CCTV cameras was scanned and hundreds of people were questioned. However, no concrete clues were found in the initial years. Despite this, the case was never closed in police files.
Singh stated that a few months ago, the AHTU received a tip-off that the missing minor girl might be in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This information was immediately developed, and a special team was formed under the leadership of AHTU in-charge Inspector Anil Yadav under the supervision of ACP DIU.
This team included sub-inspector Raj Bahadur Singh, head constable Surendra, and female constable Manisha. The team wasted no time and raided the location indicated in Kanpur. However, by the time the police team arrived, the girl had already been transferred to another location. The police team activated a network of local informants in Kanpur and surrounding areas and continued gathering clues. Meanwhile, technical surveillance and local sources indicated that the girl was being held in Samastipur, Bihar.
Following concrete information, a dedicated AHTU team, under the direction of the DCP, departed for Samastipur on September 15. Upon reaching Samastipur, the team, using technical surveillance and field verification, pinpointed the exact location, which fell under the jurisdiction of the Shahpur Patori police station. Subsequently, Delhi Police coordinated with the local Shahpur Patori police station and conducted a joint raid. After considerable efforts and a cordon and search, the police team recovered the girl safely from Patori area.
Following the successful recovery, the police team brought the girl safely back to Delhi on September 17. Singh said upon arrival in Delhi, she was first medically examined. Following this, professional counseling was provided to her to assess her condition.
Following legal procedures, her statement was recorded in court under Section 183 of the new Indian Civil Defence Code. After completing all the necessary legal and medical formalities, the girl was handed over to her parents on Sunday. Seeing their daughter again after eight years brought tears to their eyes and they expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Delhi Police.
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