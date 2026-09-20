ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Traces Minor Girl Missing For Eight Years, Reunite Her With Family

The girl with the police team in Samastipur ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) solved a long-pending missing-person case after the minor was found in Bihar after eight years of sustained efforts. A 14-year-old girl, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances from Delhi's Anand Parvat area in 2018, was safely recovered by a police team from Samastipur district, Bihar. Rohit Rajveer Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, Delhi, stated that the police team persevered through the eight-year period and finally reunited the girl safely with her parents on the day, ending their years-long wait. Singh said an FIR was registered at Anand Parvat police station on October 14, 2018, under Section 363 (kidnapping). It stated that the girl, 14 years old at the time, had disappeared. Since the FIR was filed, the police had been searching for her. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the AHTU branch of the Central District was also included in the investigation. During investigation, police teams conducted extensive searches in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. The team thoroughly searched approximately 90 shelter homes, 52 orphanages, various religious sites, and red-light areas. Footage from dozens of CCTV cameras was scanned and hundreds of people were questioned. However, no concrete clues were found in the initial years. Despite this, the case was never closed in police files. The girl after being rescued in Samastipur (ETV Bharat)