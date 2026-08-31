ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police To Have Dedicated Cells To Probe Into Bomb Hoaxes, Online Crimes Against Women

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's newly established Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) will have dedicated cells to investigate bomb hoax channels and online crimes against women and children, according to a government notification.

Several bomb threats over months have been made to government offices, schools and courts in the national capital, with little to no lead into the identity of their sender (s).

The Hoax Bomb e-mail Investigation Cell will investigate offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails and hoax bomb threats, the notification said. The cell will focus on technical attribution, collection of digital evidence and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers.