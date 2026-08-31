Delhi Police To Have Dedicated Cells To Probe Into Bomb Hoaxes, Online Crimes Against Women
The cell will focus on technical attribution, collection of digital evidence and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers.
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's newly established Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) will have dedicated cells to investigate bomb hoax channels and online crimes against women and children, according to a government notification.
Several bomb threats over months have been made to government offices, schools and courts in the national capital, with little to no lead into the identity of their sender (s).
The Hoax Bomb e-mail Investigation Cell will investigate offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails and hoax bomb threats, the notification said. The cell will focus on technical attribution, collection of digital evidence and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers.
The D4C will also have a dedicated Online Crimes against Women and Children (OCWC) Wing for prevention, detection and coordinated action against technology-enabled offences affecting women and children. The wing will monitor complaints and generate actionable intelligence on organised online sexual exploitation networks, repeat offenders and cyber hotspots.
It will coordinate with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), district cyber police stations, social-media intermediaries and internet service providers for content removal, evidence preservation and enforcement. The OCWC Wing will have specialised units for prevention and mitigation, social-media monitoring and OSINT, takedown operations and survivor support.
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