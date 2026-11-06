Delhi Police To Give Financial Assistance To Personnel Injured In The Line Of Duty
Will give Rs 25,000 for serious injuries, Rs 15,000 for other injuries while on duty, from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday announced it will provide financial assistance to personnel who sustained injuries while performing law and order-related duties in 2026. Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has approved financial aid of Rs 25,000 for personnel who suffered severe injuries, and Rs 15,000 for those who sustained other injuries while on duty. This amount will be disbursed from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund.
The information was shared by Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police and Public Relations Officer for Delhi Police, in a press release. He stated that more than 250 police personnel were injured during 2026, while they were posted to manage various law and order situations.
These officers played a crucial role in maintaining law and order, while fulfilling their professional responsibilities. In recognition of their dedication and spirit of service, the Police Commissioner has decided to provide the financial assistance, the press release said.
Amount Could Be Increased In Special Cases
Beyond the standard financial aid, a provision has been made to offer additional support in special, eligible cases. For this, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the respective district may submit a proposal for further financial assistance based on the specific requirements. Upon review, eligible personnel may be granted an amount exceeding the standard financial aid. This initiative is expected to provide relief to those officers who have sustained serious injuries while on duty.
Certificate For Injured Bravehearts
In 2023, Delhi Police had introduced the 'Aahat Veer Samman Patra' to honour the contributions and sacrifices of personnel injured in the line of duty. This initiative recognises police personnel who sustain injuries during operations like controlling riots or protests, or while apprehending criminals.
The objective of the police force is to recognise the courage and dedication to duty of personnel who do not shirk their responsibilities, even in challenging circumstances.
The Delhi Police stated that the welfare of its personnel who were injured in the line of duty — as well as that of their families — has always been a priority. The force’s welfare unit works continuously toward this goal, providing financial assistance, honouring their contributions, and offering support during times of need.
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