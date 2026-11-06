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Delhi Police To Give Financial Assistance To Personnel Injured In The Line Of Duty

Delhi Police pays tribute to martyrs during All India Police Commemoration Day ceremony in New Delhi on October 24 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday announced it will provide financial assistance to personnel who sustained injuries while performing law and order-related duties in 2026. Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has approved financial aid of Rs 25,000 for personnel who suffered severe injuries, and Rs 15,000 for those who sustained other injuries while on duty. This amount will be disbursed from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund.

The information was shared by Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police and Public Relations Officer for Delhi Police, in a press release. He stated that more than 250 police personnel were injured during 2026, while they were posted to manage various law and order situations.

These officers played a crucial role in maintaining law and order, while fulfilling their professional responsibilities. In recognition of their dedication and spirit of service, the Police Commissioner has decided to provide the financial assistance, the press release said. Amount Could Be Increased In Special Cases Beyond the standard financial aid, a provision has been made to offer additional support in special, eligible cases. For this, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the respective district may submit a proposal for further financial assistance based on the specific requirements. Upon review, eligible personnel may be granted an amount exceeding the standard financial aid. This initiative is expected to provide relief to those officers who have sustained serious injuries while on duty.