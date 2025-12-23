ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Tightens Security In City, Near Borders Ahead Of Year-End Festivities

New Delhi: Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order as part of Delhi Police’s robust security arrangements for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, an official said on Tuesday.

Police deployment has also been increased in the border areas of the national capital, as it shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and is close to Rajasthan. A large crowd is expected to arrive in the city for New Year’s celebrations from these states.

The official said nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic and paramilitary personnel, will be on the ground to check hooliganism and traffic violations. Additional pickets, barricades and paramilitary deployment will be made at the borders to tackle nuisance by people from the adjoining states, the official added.

He said that police personnel have already been deployed in more than 10 locations for Christmas, and security checks will be intensified. Police will also be deployed in 15 more locations from where vehicles will enter Delhi.

"The traffic police have already chalked out a plan to combat motorcycle stunts and drunk driving. Additional forces from different police stations will be deployed to help the traffic police," a senior police officer said.