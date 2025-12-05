ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Team Attacked During Raid In Village In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A Delhi Police team that arrived in Jamalgarh village in Haryana’s Nuh district to conduct a raid and apprehend an accused in an old theft case was attacked by villagers, officials said on Friday.

According to Punhana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jitendra Rana, the police team had reached the village to arrest the accused, Tausif, son of As Mohammad, in connection with an old case. When Tausif began shouting, his family members and other villagers gathered at the spot and started manhandling the police personnel.

“During the operation, the villagers protested against the police action and freed the accused from police custody. They also pelted stones at the police team, breaking the side window of their vehicle,” DSP Rana said.