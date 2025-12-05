Delhi Police Team Attacked During Raid In Village In Haryana's Nuh
Villagers in Nuh allegedly resisted a Delhi Police raid, freeing the accused and damaging a police vehicle.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST
Nuh: A Delhi Police team that arrived in Jamalgarh village in Haryana’s Nuh district to conduct a raid and apprehend an accused in an old theft case was attacked by villagers, officials said on Friday.
According to Punhana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jitendra Rana, the police team had reached the village to arrest the accused, Tausif, son of As Mohammad, in connection with an old case. When Tausif began shouting, his family members and other villagers gathered at the spot and started manhandling the police personnel.
“During the operation, the villagers protested against the police action and freed the accused from police custody. They also pelted stones at the police team, breaking the side window of their vehicle,” DSP Rana said.
The villagers claimed that the police entered the village without prior notice and without informing the local police, and attempted to take the man into custody by force. They described the action as police high-handedness. As the protest intensified, the police team left the scene.
DSP Rana further said, “The Delhi Police has not yet filed any written complaint or application. They also did not inform us before conducting the raid, but the matter is being investigated, and necessary legal action will be taken.”
