ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Drug Probe Stretches To Jharkhand: Police Issue Notices To 3 Persons From Chatra

Ranchi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, which is probing the drug network, has issued notices to three individuals in Chatra district of Jharkhand under Section 67 of the NDPS Act.

The police have directed all three to join the investigation in Delhi on November 22. The Special Cell team has served notices on Bhanu, a resident of Phulwariya village (under Vashishthnagar police station); Dilip Mahto, from Bedauli village; and Deepak Yadav, a resident of Hara village (under Pratappur police station).

The notices require them to appear at the Special Staff office located in Rohini Sector 4, Delhi, to provide information regarding the case and assist with the investigation. The Delhi Police team, with the support of local law enforcement, specifically the police from the Jori and Pratappur stations, ensured the notices were delivered to the three individuals.

The investigation stems from an arrest made in the Begumpur police station area of ​​Delhi’s Rohini district. The police arrested an individual called Lakshman, a resident of Haryana, from whom approximately 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash were seized. Following the arrest, the police interrogated the accused.

Based on leads obtained during this interrogation, Prakash Mahto, a resident of Manamat in Chatra district, was also arrested. Subsequently, the Special Cell expanded the scope of its investigation to examine potential links connected to Chatra. The Delhi Police is now scrutinising the connections between the accused, as well as the roles of other individuals involved in this illicit trade.