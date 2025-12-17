Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Five Shooters Of Arzoo And Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer Gang
The shooters were involved in several high-profile murders including that of Inderpreet Singh in Sector-26 in Chandigarh.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested five shooters associated with the Arzoo and Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang.
The accused include main shooters involved in three sensational murders. The operation to nab the accused was carried out by the Special Cell team under the leadership of ACP Dharmendra Kumar.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwaha told media that accused are Piyush Piplani, Ankush Solanki, Kunwarbir, Lovepreet Singh, and Santosh alias Kapil Khatri. "All of them were wanted in connection with high-profile murders in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana," he said.
Kushwaha said Piyush is the main shooter in the murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Perry in Sector-26, Chandigarh, and the murder of national level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta in Panchkula, Haryana.
Ankush was also involved as a shooter in both the murders. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him. Both were also being sought by the Chandigarh and Haryana police, he said. Kushwaha said Kunwarbir was the driver of the getaway car used during the murder, while Santosh alias Kapil Khatri was wanted in the murder of Ashu Mahajan, the owner of Lion Bar and Restaurant in Amritsar.
Lovepreet had recently been released on bail. After his release, he became active again in organized crime.
Kushwaha said the Special Cell had received information that a criminal involved in the Inderpreet Singh's urder case had recently been spotted in Paharganj area of Delhi. "Following this, the operation was carried out through intensive fieldwork, technical surveillance, and data analysis. In the first phase, Kunwarbir, Kapil Khatri, and Lovepreet were arrested near the Ring Road, near Shanti Van. Interrogation revealed that their other associates were also expected to arrive in Delhi soon. Following this, another team of the Special Cell apprehended Piyush Piplani and Ankush Solanki near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand as they were going to meet their accomplices," he said.
Police recovered four illegal weapons and a large quantity of ammunition from the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were planning to attack an unknown but high-profile target in Delhi.
Kushwaha stated that the interrogation of the accused is on and their network, weapons supply, and involvement in other crimes are being investigated.
