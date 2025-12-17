ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Five Shooters Of Arzoo And Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer Gang

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested five shooters associated with the Arzoo and Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang.

The accused include main shooters involved in three sensational murders. The operation to nab the accused was carried out by the Special Cell team under the leadership of ACP Dharmendra Kumar.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwaha told media that accused are Piyush Piplani, Ankush Solanki, Kunwarbir, Lovepreet Singh, and Santosh alias Kapil Khatri. "All of them were wanted in connection with high-profile murders in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana," he said.

Kushwaha said Piyush is the main shooter in the murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Perry in Sector-26, Chandigarh, and the murder of national level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta in Panchkula, Haryana.

Ankush was also involved as a shooter in both the murders. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him. Both were also being sought by the Chandigarh and Haryana police, he said. Kushwaha said Kunwarbir was the driver of the getaway car used during the murder, while Santosh alias Kapil Khatri was wanted in the murder of Ashu Mahajan, the owner of Lion Bar and Restaurant in Amritsar.