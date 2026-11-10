ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Serve Notice To Mamata Banerjee In 2013 Protest Case

Mamata Banerjee. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Delhi Police on Monday served a notice on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to record her statement in a police case registered in 2013 in connection with a confrontation with police during a Trinamool Congress protest in Delhi.

A case in connection with a protest organised by the Trinamool Congress in Delhi was registered at the Parliament Street police station 13 years ago.

Sources indicated that the notice has been issued under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mamata has been summoned not as an accused, but as a witness to provide her statement. A Kolkata Police official, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "We have assisted the Delhi Police in this matter, although it is their case." In April 2013, the then-Finance Minister of the state, Amit Mitra, faced harassment by the SFI in New Delhi. To register her protest, Mamata had travelled to New Delhi accompanied by party MPs and other leaders.