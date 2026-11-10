Delhi Police Serve Notice To Mamata Banerjee In 2013 Protest Case
Police said Mamata has been summoned not as an accused, but as a witness to provide her statement.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:12 AM IST
Kolkata: Delhi Police on Monday served a notice on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to record her statement in a police case registered in 2013 in connection with a confrontation with police during a Trinamool Congress protest in Delhi.
A case in connection with a protest organised by the Trinamool Congress in Delhi was registered at the Parliament Street police station 13 years ago.
Sources indicated that the notice has been issued under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mamata has been summoned not as an accused, but as a witness to provide her statement. A Kolkata Police official, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "We have assisted the Delhi Police in this matter, although it is their case."
In April 2013, the then-Finance Minister of the state, Amit Mitra, faced harassment by the SFI in New Delhi. To register her protest, Mamata had travelled to New Delhi accompanied by party MPs and other leaders.
On April 9 of that year, they began a demonstration on Parliament Street, in front of the then-Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) headquarters. The Delhi Police intervened and stopped them, citing security concerns.
A case was subsequently registered at the Parliament Street Police Station. The charges filed in the case include Section 186 of the IPC (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty), Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from their duty), Sections 147 and 149 (rioting and unlawful assembly), and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).
After receiving the notice, Mamata informed the Delhi Police that she is a ‘People’s Representative’—not a ‘VIP’—and that she would travel to Delhi to have her statement recorded.
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