Delhi Police Cracks Down On Criminals Under Operation Aaghat 2.0, Action Taken Against 630

Delhi Police personnel with those who have been arrested ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have launched a campaign against declared Bad Characters (BCs) as part of Operation Aaghat 2.0, targeting street and organised crime. The South-East District Police have taken action against 630 accused individuals, detaining 500 and arresting 130.

Police recovered 31 weapons, Rs 1.85 lakh in cash, and other items from the accused. Joint Commissioner of Police (South Range) Sanjay Jain stated that the Operation Cell and teams from various police stations carried out the action together. The cases include those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Excise Act, the Arms Act and the Gambling Act.

Seven were apprehended under the NDPS Act; 28 in liquor smuggling cases, with 5,826 illicit liquor quarters seized.

During the crackdown, 30 were arrested with 15 pistols, 13 cartridges, and 16 knives recovered. In gambling den raids, 63 accused were arrested, and a large amount of cash was seized.

Delhi Police impounded 163 vehicles under the DP Act and took 89 individuals into custody under various preventive sections. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South-East) Hemant Tiwari supervised the operation, which Additional DCPs Aishwarya Sharma and Ishan Bhardwaj led with a team of 600 police personnel.