ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Rescue Six-Month-Old Infant Kidnapped From GTB Hospital Within 30 Hours, Woman Arrested

New Delhi: The Shahdara District Police in Delhi rescued a six-month-old infant who had been abducted from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. The child was rescued within 30 hours of the kidnapping. Police arrested a 45-year-old woman, identified as Bobby alias Kanchan. She was already serving a life sentence in a previous murder and kidnapping case and had been absconding while she was on her parole.

According to police, the child's mother, a resident of Seelampur, lodged a complaint at GTB Enclave Police Station on May 31, 2026. She informed investigators that a woman had visited her home a few days earlier and introduced herself as someone who assists families with child vaccination procedures. On the day of the kidnapping, she returned to their home and accompanied the mother and the baby to GTB Hospital for vaccination.

After reaching the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) New Building at the hospital, the accused allegedly kept the mother occupied with hospital formalities and fled from the hospital premises with the child.

After the complaint, police registered a kidnapping case and launched an intensive investigation. Following CCTV footage and the metro network, the police narrowed down her location and traced her at a slum cluster in the Shivaji Park area. Police conducted a raid and rescued the child and took the accused into custody.