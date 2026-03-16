Preserve CCTV Footage Of Special Cell Premises: Delhi HC Orders Police On Detention Of Student Activists
The court asked Delhi Police to follow rules and regulations while placing the matter for next hearing on March 27.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Police to preserve the CCTV footage of the Special Cell premises related to the recent detention of several student activists in the national capital.
A Bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla told the Delhi Police that the court is not aware of the investigation but rules and regulations must be followed in the case. The Bench slated the matter for hearing on March 27.
During the hearing on the day, Jasdeep Dhillon, representing social activist Rudra Vikram, stated that the other activists in the case were released on March 14, while Rudra was released after the hearing the next day. Dhillon alleged Rudra was tortured during his detention and said his client sustained injuries on his hands, legs, face, and private parts.
Dhillon requested an order for the formation of a medical board to conduct a medical examination of Rudra. During the hearing, the Delhi Police stated that all the activists were summoned for questioning but did not appear.
On March 15, the Delhi Police had stated that the social activists who were illegally detained had been released. The court then issued a notice to the Delhi Police, asking it on what grounds and under what circumstances had the activists been detained. The court ordered the Delhi Police to preserve CCTV footage of the relevant area. The habeas corpus petitions of three activists—Ehsanul Haq, Rajbir, and Sagarika Rajora—were heard by the court.
On March 14, lawyer Shahrukh Alam mentioned the petitions before a bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay, requesting an early hearing. Following this, the court ordered a hearing the next day. Sagarika Rajora demanded that her sister, Lakshita Rajora, be produced before the court. The petition claimed that Lakshita had been missing from the Vijay Nagar area near Delhi University since the evening of March 13 and that her mobile phone was switched off. The petition stated that she had gone to a student organization office in the Vijay Nagar locality.
The petition stated that several people present at the student organization office where Lakshita been to had gone had been missing since 8 pm. The petition expressed apprehension that Lakshita had been picked up by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. It stated that Lakshita and her companions were illegally detained approximately eight months ago. It further stated that Lakshita and the others were tortured in illegal detention and produced before a magistrate a week later.
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