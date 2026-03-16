ETV Bharat / state

Preserve CCTV Footage Of Special Cell Premises: Delhi HC Orders Police On Detention Of Student Activists

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Police to preserve the CCTV footage of the Special Cell premises related to the recent detention of several student activists in the national capital.

A Bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla told the Delhi Police that the court is not aware of the investigation but rules and regulations must be followed in the case. The Bench slated the matter for hearing on March 27.

During the hearing on the day, Jasdeep Dhillon, representing social activist Rudra Vikram, stated that the other activists in the case were released on March 14, while Rudra was released after the hearing the next day. Dhillon alleged Rudra was tortured during his detention and said his client sustained injuries on his hands, legs, face, and private parts.

Dhillon requested an order for the formation of a medical board to conduct a medical examination of Rudra. During the hearing, the Delhi Police stated that all the activists were summoned for questioning but did not appear.