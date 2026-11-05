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Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Alleged Circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material on Meta Platforms

FILE - Meta logo ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over the alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms operated by Meta, following directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), officials said.

The FIR was registered on October 8 under Sections 67 and 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, based on a complaint alleging the circulation of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) through Meta platforms.