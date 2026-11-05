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Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Alleged Circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material on Meta Platforms

The FIR was registered on October 8, based on a complaint alleging the circulation of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) through Meta platforms

META CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL
FILE - Meta logo (AP)
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By PTI

Published : November 5, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over the alleged circulation of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms operated by Meta, following directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), officials said.

The FIR was registered on October 8 under Sections 67 and 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, based on a complaint alleging the circulation of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) through Meta platforms.

Around 10 links were flagged in the complaint, following which the police initiated an investigation to verify the allegations and ascertain the nature of the content being circulated.

"Acting on our directions, Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the availability of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on platforms operated by @MetaIndia," NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said in a post on X. The Special Cell is investigating the matter, police said.

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  2. Curbing CSEAM In India: Meta Agrees To Report Child Safety Matters To Law Enforcement Agencies

TAGGED:

DELHI POLICE
META CHILD SAFETY
META CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL
NHRC PRIYANK KANOONGO
SOCIAL PLATFORM CHILD ABUSE

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