Delhi Police Register FIR Over 'Teachers Counting Stray Dogs' Misinformation

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR following a complaint by the Directorate of Education (DoE) over alleged misinformation circulating on social media claiming that Delhi government school teachers had been asked to count stray dogs. Authorities said the claim is false and intended to mislead the public, thereby discrediting Delhi’s education system.

The FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police Special Cell after the DoE approached the Civil Lines police station, flagging “false, misleading and malicious” content being shared online. Officials said the case is being investigated by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit.

Fake Content And Impersonation Alleged

In its complaint, the DoE alleged deliberate attempts to spread false news with malicious intent, harming the department's reputation and eroding public trust in public institutions. The complaint also flagged cases of individuals impersonating teachers on social media and posting videos to reinforce the false narrative.

The government has submitted digital evidence, including posts and timelines, and shared a list of social media handles allegedly involved in spreading the misinformation. Legal action has been sought to identify both the originators and forwarders of the content.

No Such Direction To Teachers: Government

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood clarified that the DoE circular only directed school heads and stadium in-charges to appoint nodal officers to coordinate measures to prevent stray dogs from entering the premises. He stressed that no duties were assigned to teachers.