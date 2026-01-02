Delhi Police Register FIR Over 'Teachers Counting Stray Dogs' Misinformation
Delhi Police registered an FIR, after the Education Department flagged fake social media claims alleging teachers were assigned to count stray dogs.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR following a complaint by the Directorate of Education (DoE) over alleged misinformation circulating on social media claiming that Delhi government school teachers had been asked to count stray dogs. Authorities said the claim is false and intended to mislead the public, thereby discrediting Delhi’s education system.
The FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police Special Cell after the DoE approached the Civil Lines police station, flagging “false, misleading and malicious” content being shared online. Officials said the case is being investigated by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit.
Fake Content And Impersonation Alleged
In its complaint, the DoE alleged deliberate attempts to spread false news with malicious intent, harming the department's reputation and eroding public trust in public institutions. The complaint also flagged cases of individuals impersonating teachers on social media and posting videos to reinforce the false narrative.
The government has submitted digital evidence, including posts and timelines, and shared a list of social media handles allegedly involved in spreading the misinformation. Legal action has been sought to identify both the originators and forwarders of the content.
No Such Direction To Teachers: Government
Addressing a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood clarified that the DoE circular only directed school heads and stadium in-charges to appoint nodal officers to coordinate measures to prevent stray dogs from entering the premises. He stressed that no duties were assigned to teachers.
"There is no mention anywhere of teachers counting stray dogs," Sood said, adding that the instruction was issued purely in the interest of student safety and in compliance with Supreme Court directions.
Education Director Veditha Reddy also dismissed the claims as "completely false and fabricated”, reiterating that teachers remain engaged only in academic responsibilities. She said the misinformation created confusion among parents, teachers and school staff.
Political Row Escalates
Sood accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of amplifying the false claim on social media for political gain. He said the FIR was filed after it became clear that the misinformation was being deliberately promoted.
Earlier, Kejriwal had questioned on social media whether teachers were being diverted from teaching duties to count stray dogs, a claim the government has categorically denied.
Government’s Stand
The Delhi government reiterated that it has zero tolerance for misinformation targeting teachers or public institutions and warned of strict legal action against those responsible. Officials urged people to rely only on official communications and avoid sharing unverified content.
