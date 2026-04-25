ETV Bharat / state

IRS Officer's Daughter's Murder Case: Delhi Police Recreates Crime Scene, Key Evidence Recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday intensified its probe into the murder of an IRS officer’s daughter in South Delhi’s Amar Colony by recreating the crime scene with the accused, Rahul Meena. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was also present to gather evidence from every possible angle.

During the reconstruction, the accused was made to reenact every step of the crime. He explained how he entered the house, opened the main gate, and proceeded directly to the victim’s room and study area. Police carefully observed and recorded each of his movements to establish an accurate timeline of events.

The accused also showed his actions after committing the crime, including the areas he moved through inside the house. He was asked to identify all locations where the murder and alleged robbery took place.