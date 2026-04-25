IRS Officer's Daughter's Murder Case: Delhi Police Recreates Crime Scene, Key Evidence Recovered
During the reconstruction, the accused was made to reenact every step of the crime.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday intensified its probe into the murder of an IRS officer’s daughter in South Delhi’s Amar Colony by recreating the crime scene with the accused, Rahul Meena. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was also present to gather evidence from every possible angle.
During the reconstruction, the accused was made to reenact every step of the crime. He explained how he entered the house, opened the main gate, and proceeded directly to the victim’s room and study area. Police carefully observed and recorded each of his movements to establish an accurate timeline of events.
The accused also showed his actions after committing the crime, including the areas he moved through inside the house. He was asked to identify all locations where the murder and alleged robbery took place.
Investigators have recovered several important pieces of evidence that are expected to strengthen the case. Bloodstains were found inside the house, along with clothes stained with the victim’s blood. Police also recovered the charger cable allegedly used to strangle the victim and a table lamp believed to have been used to strike her.
Mobile phones belonging to the deceased were also recovered based on the accused’s statement. The activity lasted for nearly five hours, after which police left the location with the accused from the Kailash Hills area. Officials said multiple important leads have emerged during the exercise.
Police are now analysing the accused’s call records to determine who he contacted after the crime. With four days of custody granted, the police are trying to gather all necessary evidence before his remand ends on April 26. The accused is scheduled to be produced in court again on April 27.
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