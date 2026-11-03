ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Protest Row: Home Ministry Suspends ACP Manasvi Vashistha With Immediate Effect

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha with immediate effect after police personnel protested outside the Old Police Headquarters on Monday. Police sources confirmed the suspension on Tuesday.

Around 100-150 police personnel, including women officers, gathered outside the headquarters to protest against the transfer of two officers following the Shahdara police station controversy. The personnel had also met Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and presented five key demands.

Speaking during the protest, Vashistha said the police personnel had conveyed their demands to the Police Commissioner, who had given them time for a meeting. However, not everyone got an opportunity to speak.

The protesters demanded the cancellation of the transfer orders of Vashistha and former Shahdara SHO Arun Kumar, along with their reinstatement to their previous positions. They also sought a clear standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling confrontations involving lawyers at police stations and courts. They also demanded that no disciplinary action be taken against personnel who participated in the protest.

The controversy began on October 23 following a clash at Shahdara police station, in which lawyer Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a head injury. Lawyers accused Vashistha of threatening them by displaying her revolver and subsequently launched an indefinite strike.