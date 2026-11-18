ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Nab Three From Lucknow For Duping Ex-Defence Ministry Official Of Rs 2 Crore

The accused after their arrest by the IFSO unit. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a major cyber fraud racket that swindled Rs 2.02 crore from a retired Defence Ministry official and arrested three people from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in connection with it.

Four mobile phones, eight debit cards, and a chequebook have been recovered from the accused. DCP (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi said the 66-year-old victim filed a complaint stating that he received a call from an unknown number in which the caller claimed that a bank account had been opened in Jammu and Kashmir using his Aadhaar details, from which a suspicious transaction of Rs 70 lakh had taken place.

Tyagi said the fraudsters, posing as officials from an investigative agency, coerced the victim by threatening him with a fake investigation and arrest. Through persistent phone calls, they exerted mental pressure and, by instilling the fear of a 'digital arrest', forced the victim to repeatedly visit banks and transfer money into various accounts mentioned by them. "Fearing legal action, the victim deposited approximately Rs 2.02 crore in several instalments into accounts specified by the fraudsters. An e-FIR was registered at the Special Cell police station on January 15, and an investigation was initiated," the DCP said. Tracking the money trail, investigators found that the swindled funds had been routed through multiple bank accounts. Acting on technical leads and secret information, the police team conducted a raid in Lucknow and arrested Mohammad Imran Khan (37), Ram Kishore (28) and Rupendra Pratap Singh (25), he said.