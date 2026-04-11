ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Nab Bhubaneswar Youth For Anti-National Activities

Bhubaneswar: The special cell of the Delhi police arrested a youth from Odisha's Bhubaneshwar in connection with anti-national activities, officials said on Saturday. According to police, he was associated with a radical group and incited violence in the country.

Police said the 22-year-old accused has been identified as Sheikh Imran of Ganganagar Unit-VI under the Capital Police Station. "He was arrested on Friday and was produced in the Bhubaneswar SDJM Court, for transit remand to Delhi, which was granted. Subsequently, he was taken to Delhi. Mobile phones, laptops and other items have been seized from him," the Bhubaneswar police commissionerate said.

According to police, the special cell had arrested a radical group last week, which was posting anti-national elements on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Signal. A thorough analysis of the social media posts yielded links to Odisha.

"Imran was added to a group on WhatsApp and the Signal app through his social media account, where fundamentalist content on religious lines was being spread, posing a threat to national security," an official said.