Delhi Police Nab Bhubaneswar Youth For Anti-National Activities
The accused, Sheikh Imran, was produced before the SDJM Court for transit remand to Delhi, which was granted. He was linked to a radical group.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The special cell of the Delhi police arrested a youth from Odisha's Bhubaneshwar in connection with anti-national activities, officials said on Saturday. According to police, he was associated with a radical group and incited violence in the country.
Police said the 22-year-old accused has been identified as Sheikh Imran of Ganganagar Unit-VI under the Capital Police Station. "He was arrested on Friday and was produced in the Bhubaneswar SDJM Court, for transit remand to Delhi, which was granted. Subsequently, he was taken to Delhi. Mobile phones, laptops and other items have been seized from him," the Bhubaneswar police commissionerate said.
According to police, the special cell had arrested a radical group last week, which was posting anti-national elements on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Signal. A thorough analysis of the social media posts yielded links to Odisha.
"Imran was added to a group on WhatsApp and the Signal app through his social media account, where fundamentalist content on religious lines was being spread, posing a threat to national security," an official said.
Special cell officials went to Bhubaneswar after getting Imran's address in the Unit VI area and picked him up with the help of the Commissionerate Police. They found that despite being unemployed, Imran was receiving money from various sources, which grew their suspicion.
Special cell officials suspect that Imran was receiving money through some terrorist organisation, and police are checking the details of his bank transactions to ascertain the same.
In 2015, the special cell had arrested a youth from Salepur in Cuttack after evidence established his links to a terrorist organisation. He was picked up with the help of the Commissionerate Police, and the case is still under investigation.
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