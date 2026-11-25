ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Inspector Removed From Field Duty After Video Shows Him Dancing With Woman

New Delhi: A Delhi police inspector has been removed from field duty and attached to the police lines after a video surfaced showing him dancing with a woman.

Police have also ordered an inquiry against inspector Amit Prakash, who was posted as the Additional Station House Officer (ATO) at the Lajpat Nagar police station in South-East Delhi, and he has been removed from active field duty and sent to the Police Lines (a reserve unit).

DCP (South-East) Vineet Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the matter. A formal investigation has also begun in the case. DCP Kumar said the matter is being treated with "utmost seriousness, and an investigation is currently underway." "The inquiry will examine the circumstances under which the video was recorded and determine whether the police officer violated any code of conduct. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," said Kumar.

In a separate incident, a Delhi Police constable Kuldeep has been suspended over allegations of dowry. The action came after Kuldeep had returned from his wedding in Haryana as his demand for a car was not allegedly met.

The family raised a commotion, and Kuldeep returned from the wedding, after which the bride’s family filed a police complaint. The incident drew widespread criticism on social media. DCP (PCR) Satyawan Gautam confirmed the suspension and stated that action was taken due to "charges of gross indiscipline and the demand for dowry."