ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Files 877-Page Chargesheet In Janakpuri Pit Death Case

People gather near the pit in which a biker fell to his death last night, at Janakpuri in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed an 877-page chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, naming three accused and detailing alleged lapses linked to the execution of a construction project, an official said on Thursday. The chargesheet was submitted before a court on April 7, said police, adding that the case was registered on February 6.

According to a police statement, the accused are Himanshu Gupta (45), a suspended director of the main contractor company, KKSPUN Private Limited, Rajesh Kumar (47), a sub-contractor associated with the project and Yogesh (23), a labourer deployed at the site.

The accident took place on the night of February 5 when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini and fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area.

A police officer said the deceased worked at a call centre for a private bank. The chargesheet includes detailed findings on the role and responsibilities of the accused persons, contractual arrangements, and on-site conditions and coordinations at the time of the incident.