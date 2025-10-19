ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Files 400-Page Chargesheet Against Man Accused Of Attacking CM

New Delhi: Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet of around 400 pages in a magisterial court against the man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office in Civil Lines, sources said.

They said that the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), and his friend Syed Tahsin Raza have been chargesheeted for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal conspiracy. Court sources said that the magistrate, after taking cognisance of the final report on Saturday, posted the matter for further proceedings on October 30.