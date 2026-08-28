ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Detains Four Bangladesh Nationals For Visa Violations; 31 Foreigners Deported This Month

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has detained four Bangladesh nationals for allegedly overstaying in India, taking the total number of foreigners detained under the ongoing visa verification drive this month to 35, an official said on Friday.

Of the 35 Bangladesh nationals detained during the month, 31 have been deported, while deportation proceedings have been initiated against the four fresh detainees, police said.

The four were apprehended during a special visa status verification drive "Operation VISTA 1.0", aimed at identifying foreign nationals have violated visa conditions and are staying in Delhi.

The police team conducted checks at hotels and guest houses in the Nabi Karim area central Delhi's Paharganj and found one Bangladesh national at a hotel on Arakashan Road and three others at a hotel in Ram Nagar.

The four were identified as Joherul Islam (41), Kazi Md Nayeemur Rahman (25), Md Muhit Uddin (34) and Mahim (21).