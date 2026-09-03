ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Detain Around 150 Before Anti-Reservation Protest Could Begin At Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Several protesters were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday, before a proposed demonstration at Ramlila Maidan demanding changes to the reservation system could begin.

According to Ramesh Raghav, an office-bearer associated with the movement, around 150 people were taken away in police buses and later released. The protesters claimed they had initially been granted permission for the programme, but the permission was cancelled a day before the event.

The protesters also demanded a review of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the SC/ST Act, along with changes to the reservation system. Following the police action, organisers said they would decide their next course of action.

Raghav, the national convener of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Manch (ABKM), who had reached the venue for the demonstration, said the movement's main demand was a review of the reservation system and necessary changes. According to him, the protesters were also demanding reconsideration and review of the UGC and SC/ST Act.

Raghav said preparations were in place to hold the demonstration from 11 am on September 3. He claimed the organisers had initially been permitted to hold the event, but it was cancelled on the evening of September 2, a day before the programme.

He alleged that police began detaining people even before the demonstration could start. Raghav said around 150 people were taken away in police buses, although they were later released.

Raghav also clarified that the programme had been proposed under permission obtained in the name of the Sanatan Karni Sena. According to him, people from different communities, and not just members of one particular community, were expected to participate in the movement.