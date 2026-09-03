Delhi Police Detain Around 150 Before Anti-Reservation Protest Could Begin At Ramlila Maidan
Organisers said participants were later released and that they would hold a meeting to decide the movement's next course after the detentions, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Several protesters were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday, before a proposed demonstration at Ramlila Maidan demanding changes to the reservation system could begin.
According to Ramesh Raghav, an office-bearer associated with the movement, around 150 people were taken away in police buses and later released. The protesters claimed they had initially been granted permission for the programme, but the permission was cancelled a day before the event.
The protesters also demanded a review of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the SC/ST Act, along with changes to the reservation system. Following the police action, organisers said they would decide their next course of action.
Raghav, the national convener of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Manch (ABKM), who had reached the venue for the demonstration, said the movement's main demand was a review of the reservation system and necessary changes. According to him, the protesters were also demanding reconsideration and review of the UGC and SC/ST Act.
Raghav said preparations were in place to hold the demonstration from 11 am on September 3. He claimed the organisers had initially been permitted to hold the event, but it was cancelled on the evening of September 2, a day before the programme.
He alleged that police began detaining people even before the demonstration could start. Raghav said around 150 people were taken away in police buses, although they were later released.
Raghav also clarified that the programme had been proposed under permission obtained in the name of the Sanatan Karni Sena. According to him, people from different communities, and not just members of one particular community, were expected to participate in the movement.
Why Should The Same People Repeatedly Benefit From Reservation?
Speaking about his personal position on reservation, Raghav said he himself had never faced any failure because of the reservation system. He said he had been raising the issue with the ABKM and Sarv Samaj for 25-30 years.
He said his objection was not so much to the provision of reservation itself, as to the distribution of its benefits and the repeated access to those benefits.
Raghav said it could be seen in villages that families that had benefited from reservation once, continued to receive its benefits. According to him, the objective of reservation is to provide opportunities to those who are economically and socially weaker, and it should therefore be ensured that the benefits reach people who actually need them.
He questioned what would happen to poor people within a community if economically and socially stronger families continued to receive reservation benefits repeatedly.
Raghav said economic criteria should also be given greater importance in reservation and that the system of providing the same benefits continuously to capable families that have already benefited once should be reconsidered.
Following the police action, the proposed demonstration could not take place as planned. Raghav said a meeting would be held after the detained participants returned, following which the movement's future strategy would be decided.
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