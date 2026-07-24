Delhi Police Deny Viral Claim Of Miscarriage Of Pregnant Cop During Jantar Mantar Protest
The claim began after photographs of an injured police officer were circulated on social media, with several posts alleging she suffered a miscarriage
By PTI
Published : July 24, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday dismissed a claim circulating on social media that a pregnant woman cop lost her unborn child after sustaining injuries during the Jantar Mantar protest as "completely false and misleading".
The claim began circulating after photographs of an injured woman police officer were widely shared on social media, with several posts alleging that she was four months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage amid violence at the protest site. Issuing an official clarification, the police said the photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation during the protest.
"The individual is neither married nor pregnant and is currently under medical supervision," the police said, rejecting the claims being circulated online. The police urged people not to share or amplify unverified information.
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