ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Deny Viral Claim Of Miscarriage Of Pregnant Cop During Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday dismissed a claim circulating on social media that a pregnant woman cop lost her unborn child after sustaining injuries during the Jantar Mantar protest as "completely false and misleading".

The claim began circulating after photographs of an injured woman police officer were widely shared on social media, with several posts alleging that she was four months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage amid violence at the protest site. Issuing an official clarification, the police said the photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation during the protest.