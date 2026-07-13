Delhi Police Constable Shoots Wife Dead, Dumps Body On Roadside
A delivery boy found her in a pool of blood at 3.30 am and rushed her to LBS Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A constable of the Delhi Police allegedly shot his wife dead on Monday at their residence in the Vinod Nagar area of east Delhi and dumped her body on the roadside, police said.
A delivery boy, Neeraj, found her in a pool of blood at 3.30 am on his way to work and rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries during treatment, police said.
A case of murder has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation into the motive behind the murder. CCTV footage of the spot is being examined to determine who brought the woman there and how the crime was committed.
The accused constable, who is at large, was posted with the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS). Some youth present at the spot said that they saw a man coming on a motorcycle and dumping the woman by the road. Seeing her groaning in pain, they had gone to fetch water for her.
The circumstances leading to the shooting are being probed, and further details are awaited, a senior police officer said.
"Preliminary investigations suggest a case of murder and body dumping, and the police are examining all aspects of the incident. Technical evidence and CCTV footage are being analysed to identify the deceased and trace the accused. Further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report," the official added.
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