ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Constable Shoots Wife Dead, Dumps Body On Roadside

New Delhi: A constable of the Delhi Police allegedly shot his wife dead on Monday at their residence in the Vinod Nagar area of east Delhi and dumped her body on the roadside, police said.

A delivery boy, Neeraj, found her in a pool of blood at 3.30 am on his way to work and rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries during treatment, police said.

A case of murder has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation into the motive behind the murder. CCTV footage of the spot is being examined to determine who brought the woman there and how the crime was committed.