ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Constable Lifts 145 Kg During 7th Month Of Pregnancy, Wins Bronze

New Delhi: Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav has proved that motherhood and strength can go hand in hand. Despite being into the seventh month of her pregnancy, she lifted 145 kg and won a bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster held in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Her achievement inspires not only the police force but also the entire nation. ETV Bharat’s correspondent Dhananjay Verma spoke exclusively with her. Excerpts:

Question: You lifted 145 kg during the seventh month of your pregnancy, when doctors usually advise against heavy lifting. How did you take this risk?

Sonika Yadav: My family was concerned about me lifting weights during pregnancy. However, my body was already used to it, so I consulted my doctor. She advised me to lift less than my usual capacity. My usual maximum is 165-170 kg, but I limited myself to 145 kg at the competition. I made this decision thoughtfully and under medical guidance.

Q: When and how did this interest in weightlifting begin, alongside your police duty?

SY: I began gym training in 2022 for fitness. In 2023, I chose powerlifting and soon entered competitions. My first win boosted my confidence. Family support has helped me win many state and national medals.

Q: It is said that a mother’s habits affect her child. Would you want your child to become an athlete?

SY: My 8-year-old son is in the second grade. I also take care of his health. As for my future child, I want it to be whatever it chooses to be. But I do want it to have a good health. Because a healthy body makes every step of life easier.