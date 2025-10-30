Delhi Police Constable Lifts 145 Kg During 7th Month Of Pregnancy, Wins Bronze
Sonika Yadav began gym training in 2022, entered powerlifting in 2023, and quickly earned medals with her family's support.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav has proved that motherhood and strength can go hand in hand. Despite being into the seventh month of her pregnancy, she lifted 145 kg and won a bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster held in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.
Her achievement inspires not only the police force but also the entire nation. ETV Bharat’s correspondent Dhananjay Verma spoke exclusively with her. Excerpts:
Question: You lifted 145 kg during the seventh month of your pregnancy, when doctors usually advise against heavy lifting. How did you take this risk?
Sonika Yadav: My family was concerned about me lifting weights during pregnancy. However, my body was already used to it, so I consulted my doctor. She advised me to lift less than my usual capacity. My usual maximum is 165-170 kg, but I limited myself to 145 kg at the competition. I made this decision thoughtfully and under medical guidance.
Q: When and how did this interest in weightlifting begin, alongside your police duty?
SY: I began gym training in 2022 for fitness. In 2023, I chose powerlifting and soon entered competitions. My first win boosted my confidence. Family support has helped me win many state and national medals.
Q: It is said that a mother’s habits affect her child. Would you want your child to become an athlete?
SY: My 8-year-old son is in the second grade. I also take care of his health. As for my future child, I want it to be whatever it chooses to be. But I do want it to have a good health. Because a healthy body makes every step of life easier.
Q: You are active in community policing. You also teach self-defence, manage a home and pregnancy. How do you manage all of this?
SY: It all depends on your routine. I wake up early to get my son ready for school. After that, I go to the gym with my husband. Then I come home, cook for the family, and go on duty from 10 am to 5 pm. My husband, Ankur, supports me a lot. He works in a private job but always stands by me. When the family supports you, everything becomes possible.
Q: How do you maintain your fitness and strength?
SY: Social media is filled with expensive diet and supplement trends. I stick to traditional Indian home-cooked food: Eggs, rajma, black chana, and other nutritious meals. My family and I all eat a high-protein, balanced diet. You don’t need expensive plans, just proper food at the right time.
Q: What message would you give to women who feel weak, but want to do something new?
SY: Your real asset is your body. A healthy, strong body helps you thrive as a mother, wife, or professional. Fitness is not a hobby; it is strength. Respect your body, make it stronger, and achieving your goals will be easier.
Q: How have Delhi Police officers and your family responded to your dedication and achievements? What is your next goal?
SY: Delhi Police has always encouraged sports. My senior officers supported me whenever I competed or won medals. In my success, my husband, family, and department have all played equal roles. Their support gives me the strength to face any challenge. My next aim is to represent India in powerlifting at the international level and make the nation proud.
